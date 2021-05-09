Caden Sterns owes his football success to his mother





The Texas Broncos’ 5th round design pick has no shame in being a mama’s boy. Caden Sterns owes his success and gratitude to his mother.

DENVER In the AFC West you can never have too many defensive backs. Drafting Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with 9th overall pick, and even trapping veteran cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby in free agency, still did nothing to stop the Broncos brass from entering Texas ball hawk Caden Sterns. fetch. “I think I fit into that mindset pretty well. First, me and Pat [Surtain II] trained together so we have a pretty good relationship in that part. Then you just need to know what my role is, “he said. His role was as a real security or like a nickel corner during his time at Texas.” I still have a lot of development left and my benefit is really, really high so I would think I should come in and get developed and again I’m behind two great protections. “ Stern says he’s modeled his game after one of those protections for the past two years. “I watch Justin Simmons a lot because we are very similar in how we play and in body type,” he said. “Just looking at him and watching him play will definitely make me better and I think I fit very well into this defensive plan.” He identified Simmons as one of the best protections in the entire league long before he was called up by his newest team. However, it’s another role model that had the biggest impact on his football career – from the time he played peewee outside of San Antonio, Texas. RELATED: Never mind, Dad Broncos rookie star Pat Surtain II admits he’s mum’s boy RELATED: Broncos draft protections Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson, receiver Seth Williams in late rounds Design day was a life-changing moment for Sterns, who was chosen 152nd on the fifth round. It was also the day he waited to change his supporter’s life from day one. “[My mom] made me play football. Things like that cost money and she’s done everything she can to give me the things I need to play football, “he said.” I am happy to have someone like that in my life who is always there for me. That’s my mom, my best friend, and she’s everything to me. “ Brandi Biddy was blessed with two boys: Jordan and Caden. The older of the two, Jordan, played defensive back for Oklahoma State and later spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. But that’s not the whole bunch of Sterns. “Oh, I have many! I have six brothers, one sister and I have two stepsisters. Many brothers and sisters!” And they are all quite talented! Two of his younger half-brothers, Josh and Jerreth, both played for Houston Baptist before moving to Western Kentucky for the past year. “We always want to see each other go well and win, but we also want to push each other to where we get better,” said Sterns. “To see us fulfill our dreams of playing in college or possibly also have the talent to play in the league, we all strive for that and we all have the opportunity to do it.” It’s a lesson he learned from Mom: Do what you love and the rest will take care of itself. “Often people do things, do things for reward, or do things out of fear. Just do things out of love and when you do, good things will happen and when good things will happen.” SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sport > Daily top stories curated especially for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get cant miss stories, Next and Broncos content, well delivered again and more to your inbox. MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9 NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS APP

