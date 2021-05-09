Best gifts for avid tennis players





The ivory tennis headband is a classic example of Lele Sadoughi’s signature jeweled headbands. … [+] Dotted with golden tennis rackets and tennis balls, it’s a wonderful way to take her game off the court and have brunch.

Source: Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi Tennis Headband Is there anything sweeter and more chic than a Lele Sadoughi tennis charm headband? While most mom’s headbands are likely to be functional and court-meant, this high-style version is better suited for less sweaty affairs. Known for her iconic jeweled headbands, Lele Sadoughi is worn by chic mothers from Kate Middleton to Mindy Kaling. Anatomie’s Suzette Sport Skort is made from wrinkle-free super jersey and has side zips at the front … [+] store what she needs.

Source: anatomy

Anatomy Sports Skort < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> This slim-fit, golf and tennis-friendly skort is made for movement. Crafted from Anatomies signature, super jersey and soft Honiaraith, with hidden zippers to store balls during practice and everything she needs off the court, it’s an easy go-to. It comes in a variety of colors, including atomic red for bold moms, and goes with a number of different styles. Tory Sport’s classic 1970s-inspired jersey dress is both moisture-wicking and full … [+] motion-friendly stretch

Source: Tory Sport

Tory Sport Performance Tennis dress with V-neck Tory Sports combines 1970s-inspired sportswear aesthetic with silky-smooth, stretchy performance for freedom of movement on the court. Its contemporary clean lines and classic styling make it easy to wear to post-game brunch. Yellow Tennis Ball Abstract by Heather Blanton is a 30 “x 30” painting for modern art and tennis … [+] loved ones.

Source: Saatchi

Yellow Tennis Ball Abstract painting by Heather Blanton Give her something tennisy, but not kitsch; and high-brow, but not too much. Yellow Tennis Ball Abstract is a tennis themed painting by artist Heather Blanton that can playfully dress up her walls. Available with fast shipping and sturdy packaging by online gallery Saatchi, you can even gift this artwork from afar. Fallon’s Grace tennis bracelet comes in yellow gold and rhodium-plated brass, covered with a AAA rating … [+] Cubic Zirconia stones.

Source: Fallon

Grace tennis bracelet from Fallon Is there a more decadent tennis-themed gift than a tennis bracelet? No need to take out a loan and call a fancy jeweler for something custom, mere mortals can buy a beautiful tennis bracelet from Fallon Jewelry in LA for the price of a dinner party. Rhodium plated with AAA cubic zirconia stones, it’s a chic and modern take on a classic – perfect for wearing alone or for stacking. The tennis-themed personalized stationery from Papier of London could be a whimsical addition to her … [+] office accessories.

Source: paper

Paper Stationary with tennis theme This London-based fine paper supplier of notebooks, photo books and cards offers more than one twist on tennis-themed stationary. This tennis themed stationery is a beautiful and special way to personalize something you know she will use (but probably wouldn’t buy for herself). Corkcicle’s color-blocked water closet gives her a tennis bag a dose of cheerful pop … [+] art-inspired color.

Source: Corkcicle

Electric Pink Sports Canteen from Corksicle This modern-art-looking, cheerful and highly functional Sport Canteen won’t spill in her tennis bag. The bright pink color can also help brighten her up for the early morning hours. Triple insulated and a bottle opening large enough to fit ice cubes, it’s basically the most convenient water bottle out there. It also looks great on a walk or on her desk.

