Nothing keeps a hockey team together like a couple of Wednesday boys

Wednesday. It doesn’t say much in itself. It’s not a favorite day, nobody tells you they can’t wait for Wednesday, there’s no abbreviation TGIW. The day does not stand out. But it is just as important as any other day, Tuesday to Thursday. It’s the mid-week glue.

That leads me to Wednesday Boys. I introduce the term to define a group of key players in a strong hockey team. These aren’t the superstars, the frontline guys, or the headline grabbers, but they’re good NHL players. They are not the highest paid, but they earn a good income. They are in the middle of your line-up and fulfill secondary roles as defensive specialists and penalty killers. But they can bring in a critical goal at an important time, almost like the occasional big holiday on Wednesday.

The idea of ​​being in the spotlight isn’t part of the Wednesday Boys makeup. They do everything they can to do their work at a high level within the framework of the team. Gently. It’s not the guys that the autograph seekers are after. The only time they are really famous is when they go back to their hometown in the summer and are recognized as NHL players. They grow up quietly to learn and appreciate their importance to a team, and the others in the locker room recognize it too.

I say this in a complementary way. Wednesday Guys can have great careers. Every team needs them. And the better the team, the clearer they are in their role. However, their status is not always permanent. A player can start as a Wednesday boy and move on to another level. Or vice versa, as Joe Thornton late in his career.

Zach Hyman arrived with the Maple Leafs as the ultimate Wednesday Boy, but his increased minutes and offensive production essentially pushed him to prime time. He is now a weekend guy and excels on the first or second line. Alex Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev are the Wednesday Boys’ best idea for the current Leafs, going about their business and absorbing playtime efficiently without drawing much attention. The addition of Nick Foligno to these two could complete an effective trio to fit the picture.

“He’s just one of those guys who does whatever it takes to win,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of Foligno. “He can play anywhere in the lineup, any way you want to play the game. He ticks as many boxes as you need to win the most. ”

The Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning had a strong contingent of Wednesday Boys last year. Alex Killorn has been in that role throughout his career. Tyler Johnson fell into it when his offense was replaced by the likes of Brayden Point. Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow were sought after additions that matched perfectly.

As the playoffs approach, teams are struggling to refine their rosters. There is no salary cap in the playoffs, so rosters are expanding and more options are available. The mix can depend on the matchups and what roles it takes to fulfill. There are constant conversations with coaches and managers about who is playing with whom. If we play this team, how do we use this line? What if that team does this?

Think about it in terms of a 60-minute game. A coach’s job is to manage those minutes based on how a game evolves. He plays his best players as much as possible. He creatively adjusts the other team’s setup as he sees fit, working his way through the special team factor. It has three other line options to choose from. Somewhere in that mix are his Wednesday Boys.

The great thing about this term is that it is simple. Most words have too many definitions. Look up Wednesday in the dictionary and see what you get: the fourth day of the week. That is it. Nothing else. Simple and direct. That’s what coaches love, predictability. They love something for sure.

Coaches understand the need for high skill and excitement, but they know it carries a risk. High-octane fouls are often accompanied by a lack of reliable defense. That’s where the Wednesday Boys come in. They calm things down, they calm down the other team, they lower the temperature of the game. They are never more important than during the playoffs, when the stakes are increasing. They are crucial to winning.

And maybe, just maybe, this year’s championship game will fall, yes, on Wednesday.

Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…

Dave Poulin is a former NHL player, executive and TSN hockey analyst based in Toronto. He is a freelance columnist for The Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ djpoulin20