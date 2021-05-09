Sports
Nothing keeps a hockey team together like a couple of Wednesday boys
Wednesday. It doesn’t say much in itself. It’s not a favorite day, nobody tells you they can’t wait for Wednesday, there’s no abbreviation TGIW. The day does not stand out. But it is just as important as any other day, Tuesday to Thursday. It’s the mid-week glue.
That leads me to Wednesday Boys. I introduce the term to define a group of key players in a strong hockey team. These aren’t the superstars, the frontline guys, or the headline grabbers, but they’re good NHL players. They are not the highest paid, but they earn a good income. They are in the middle of your line-up and fulfill secondary roles as defensive specialists and penalty killers. But they can bring in a critical goal at an important time, almost like the occasional big holiday on Wednesday.
The idea of being in the spotlight isn’t part of the Wednesday Boys makeup. They do everything they can to do their work at a high level within the framework of the team. Gently. It’s not the guys that the autograph seekers are after. The only time they are really famous is when they go back to their hometown in the summer and are recognized as NHL players. They grow up quietly to learn and appreciate their importance to a team, and the others in the locker room recognize it too.
I say this in a complementary way. Wednesday Guys can have great careers. Every team needs them. And the better the team, the clearer they are in their role. However, their status is not always permanent. A player can start as a Wednesday boy and move on to another level. Or vice versa, as Joe Thornton late in his career.
Zach Hyman arrived with the Maple Leafs as the ultimate Wednesday Boy, but his increased minutes and offensive production essentially pushed him to prime time. He is now a weekend guy and excels on the first or second line. Alex Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev are the Wednesday Boys’ best idea for the current Leafs, going about their business and absorbing playtime efficiently without drawing much attention. The addition of Nick Foligno to these two could complete an effective trio to fit the picture.
“He’s just one of those guys who does whatever it takes to win,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of Foligno. “He can play anywhere in the lineup, any way you want to play the game. He ticks as many boxes as you need to win the most. ”
The Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning had a strong contingent of Wednesday Boys last year. Alex Killorn has been in that role throughout his career. Tyler Johnson fell into it when his offense was replaced by the likes of Brayden Point. Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow were sought after additions that matched perfectly.
As the playoffs approach, teams are struggling to refine their rosters. There is no salary cap in the playoffs, so rosters are expanding and more options are available. The mix can depend on the matchups and what roles it takes to fulfill. There are constant conversations with coaches and managers about who is playing with whom. If we play this team, how do we use this line? What if that team does this?
Think about it in terms of a 60-minute game. A coach’s job is to manage those minutes based on how a game evolves. He plays his best players as much as possible. He creatively adjusts the other team’s setup as he sees fit, working his way through the special team factor. It has three other line options to choose from. Somewhere in that mix are his Wednesday Boys.
The great thing about this term is that it is simple. Most words have too many definitions. Look up Wednesday in the dictionary and see what you get: the fourth day of the week. That is it. Nothing else. Simple and direct. That’s what coaches love, predictability. They love something for sure.
Coaches understand the need for high skill and excitement, but they know it carries a risk. High-octane fouls are often accompanied by a lack of reliable defense. That’s where the Wednesday Boys come in. They calm things down, they calm down the other team, they lower the temperature of the game. They are never more important than during the playoffs, when the stakes are increasing. They are crucial to winning.
And maybe, just maybe, this year’s championship game will fall, yes, on Wednesday.
Loading…
Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]