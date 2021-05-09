How the pandemic matters for Avesh Khan | Cricket News





India’s standby pacemaker fed migrant workers last year. With little cricket around, uncertainty saw grip domestic players . He decided to train and lose 6 kg to get the most out of life and the opportunities

NEW DELHI: It was the last Friday of Ramadan and Avesh Khan was just at the end of his evening prayer when he was told he would travel with the Indian Test team on standby England next month.

However, the past year has put things in perspective for Avesh. That he showed up as a much improved fast bowler this year IPL has a lot to do with how he saw life during the pandemic.

“I feel for the domestic players who didn’t have that Ranji Trophy play. I had an IPL contract but there are many players out there who are out of job and depend on the big money that comes from Ranji Trophy. I realized that I am blessed and that I should make the most of the opportunities I get, ”Avesh told TOI on Saturday.

Avesh and his family took the initiative to feed hordes of migrant workers who crisscrossed his hometown of Indore when the lockdown was announced last year. “We watched the scenes on TV and were deeply hurt. My father had said that the almighty has given us enough to help these helpless people. We decided to go to the highway and give them dry snacks and bottles of water to put them in. could sit for at least a day, ”he said.

“The pandemic has made life so precarious. It has taught us how valuable our families are and how happy we are when we are with them,” Avesh said as he added that his youth coach and former India opener Amay Khurasia called and spoke a bit. about the tour. “Amay sir was just talking about staying safe and asked me to make sure my family members are taken care of when I’m gone.”

The pandemic also became a huge hurdle in his education. He had two prolific Ranji seasons prior to the pandemic and has been a regular on India’s ‘A’ side for three years. With no Ranji Trophy and ‘A’ tours last season, it became difficult to maintain his fitness level.

“Playing first-class matches puts you in a rhythm. I realized I had to lose weight after the last IPL. I had to work really hard on my fitness to bowl consistently well in this year’s IPL.”

Give up Biryani was the hardest part for him. “I hired a personal dietitian. He’s put me on a routine diet now. I’m planning everything now. I’ve lost 6 kg in the last three months and that has helped me with my stamina. My dietitian does allow me to cheat playing and eating biryani. and the treats at home now and then. He has given me a little freedom during Ramadan as I have been fasting for a month, “he said.

As he prepares for a long tour, Avesh sees it as an opportunity to get in touch with the game. “The experience I have gained over the past three years as a net bowler on the Indian team has really contributed to my growth. I know the chances of playing are very slim, but I know I have to be ready if someone gets injured I’m not going to stop learning, ”he thought.

