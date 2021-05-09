No. 2 Womens Tennis advances to NCAA Round of 16





Austin, Texas The No. 2 University of Texas women’s tennis team swept No. 31 Arizona State (15-9) 4-0 Saturday afternoon in an NCAA First Second game at the Texas Tennis Center. With the win, the Longhorns (27-1) advance to the NCAA round of 16 against No. 16 Ohio State (No. 15 national seed) at noon Central (1:00 p.m. Eastern) on Sunday, May 16 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Texas won its 20th consecutive dual match and has recorded 19 sweeps in its first 27 dual match wins this year. UT’s 27 dual-match wins are the second-highest single season total in program history, trailing only 29-7 in the 1983-84 campaign. UT took a 1-0 lead after capturing the double point for the 25th time in the first 28 games. The senior tandem of Anna Turati and Fernanda Labraña dropped a 6-1 decision on court 2 against Sammi Hampton and Marianna Argyrokastriti. The number 19-ranked freshman duo Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun answered with a 6-3 victory on court 1 over Ilze Hattingh and Lauryn John-Baptiste. Tie at 2-2, Collins and Sun won back-to-back games to take a 4-2 lead. After Hattingh and John-Baptiste claimed the next game, Collins and Sun responded by winning the next two games to end the game and go to 18-4 in doubles this spring. The number 47-ranked freshman tandem Charlotte Chavatipon and Peyton Stearns took the doubles with a 6-4 victory on court 3 against Giulia Morlet and Tereza Kolarova. Tied at 2-2, Chavatipon and Stearns captured back-to-back matches to build a 4-2 tie. After Morlet and Kolarova won two of the next three games to get in 5-4, Chavatipon and Stearns served to win their 12th straight game and improve to 16-2 in doubles this year, including a 14-1- score in dual. -Matchplay. Labraña opened the singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win on lane 6 over Domenika Turkovic. Trailing 2-1 in the opening set, Labraña won five games in a row and recorded a 6-2 victory in the first set. She then jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set and jetted to her 13th straight win in singles. Labraña improved to 22-2 in singles this season, including a 15-1 point in dual-match play. No. 72 Collins followed with a 6-3, 6-3 victory on court 5 against Marianna Argyrokastriti. Draw at 2-2 in the opening set, Collins won four of the next five games to take a 6-3 victory in the first set. She then jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set and claimed her 12th straight win in singles, heading to 17-2 in dual-match singles action this spring. For the second consecutive day, No. 76 Chavatipon took the overall win in the double match with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court 4 over Giulia Morlet. Leading 3-2 in the opening set, Chavatipon won three consecutive games to end a 6-2 victory in the first set. She built up a 3-1 tie in the second set, but Morlet responded by winning two of the next three games to cut the margin to 4-3. Chavatipon held the service, then broke Morlet on two points to take her 15th straight win and improve to 25-1 overall in singles this year, including a 22-1 in dual-match play. The remaining singles matches with No. 37 Stearns (field 1), No. 35 Turati (field 2) and No. 62 Sun (field 3) were stopped as soon as Chavatipon achieved her victory. Ohio State (23-3) earned its spot in the NCAA round of 16 with a 4-3 home win on Saturday against No. 28 Vanderbilt. # 2 Texas 4, # 31 Arizona State 0 Singles Order of Arrival (6, 5, 4) # 37 Peyton Stearns (UT) vs. # 84 Ilze Hattingh (ASU), 6-2, 4-5, unfinished # 35 Anna Turati (UT) vs. Sammi Hampton (ASU), 4-6, 2-3, unfinished # 62 Lulu Sun (UT) vs. Lauryn John-Baptiste (ASU), 6-2, 5-4, unfinished # 76 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. Giulia Morlet (ASU), 6-2, 6-3 # 72 Kylie Collins (UT) def. Marianna Argyrokastriti (ASU), 6-3, 6-3 Fernanda Labraña (UT) def. Domenika Turkovic (ASU), 6-2, 6-3 Double Order of Arrival (2, 1, 3) # 19 Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun (UT) def. Ilze Hattingh / Lauryn John-Baptiste (ASU), 6-3 Sammi Hampton / Marianna Argyrokastriti (ASU) def. Fernanda Labraña / Anna Turati (UT), 6-1 # 47 Peyton Stearns / Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. Giulia Morlet / Tereza Kolarova (ASU), 6-4







