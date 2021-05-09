St Neots Hockey Club is raising money for Captain Tom Foundation





The St Neots Hockey Club continues to build a time when they can play competitive matches against other clubs, but plenty of things are still happening in the club. Two of them have been awarded a call-up to the Cambridgeshires elite unit. Goalkeeper Ben Knights returns to the squad, which is considered one level below the national teams, while 16-year-old Luca Moor, who already stars in midfield for Saints, also gets the nod. Several other players were back in action for the Cambs county teams. Four of the club’s referees took to the field for the first time as part of the national drive to increase the number of match officials.









Ellie Bettsworth (left) and sister Rosie (right) prepare to referee their first match.

– Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH Rosie Bettsworth (18) and sister Ellie (16) took charge of a women’s mix match and although they were both nervous, Ellie admitted she preferred physics GCSE overhaul, both were overseen by the club president and national referee , Helen Sargeant.









Tanya Sargeant (right) took charge of her first match alongside mother Helen.

– Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH She joined daughter Tanya for her first step in the middle before sharing duties with Alex Bird, who was tasked with head-to-head between the ladies’ first and second teams.









Helen Sargeant and Alex Bird prepare for Alex’s debut match as official.

– Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH St Neots followed all that with a massive 100-minute game between the club committee and the U18s to raise money for Captain Sir Tom’s challenge. Longsands Academy also waived the lease of the field, with all costs going to the Captain Tom Foundation.









The St Neots Hockey Club mixed U18 team that played in the Captain Tom Challenge match.

– Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH The youngsters started strong, Ben Knights got two but the experienced committee hit back with a Ben Seaber goal. He scored again, but toward the end of the first half, a double by Eleanor Pybus gave the U18s an a42-lead. However, the committees started to report bigger numbers in the third quarter. Iain Moor was the first to score, followed by gentlemen’s club captain Brad Forsdick. Luca Moor restored the youngsters’ lead, but Seaber’s hat-trick brought it back to 5-5.









The St Neots Hockey Club team that played in the Captain Tom Challenge game.

– Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH Jamie Cluer for the committee and 16-year-old Summer Payne exchanged goals, but Chris Butterworth appeared to have won it for the committee with a late goal. There was a sting in the tail, however, and in the 99th minute, 18-year-old midfielder Charlie Churms, a saint since the age of six, found the board for a deserved equalizer and 7-7. Only 900 have been raised so far, but to donate, go to the club’s Facebook page or website.

