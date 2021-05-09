Youth.gov.hk





Tips for DSE Students on Relieving Stress It is normal for students who sit for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (DSE) to be concerned. You may be concerned about your potential customers and possible future changes. In the midst of the epidemic, you may also face exceptional challenges in preparing for the DSE. Proper management of negative emotions and stress would help you stay fit to face future challenges. Plan in advance Gather study and career information in advance, and write down some mock plans and options. You will feel more comfortable with more concrete information at hand. Stay open to alternatives. Stay positive about different possible scenarios. Remind yourself that “there are more choices and alternatives than we expect,” and try to make career and study plans that are right for you. Ask for advice You may receive a lot of information about further research. Advice from your teachers or peers with experience can allay your concerns. By honestly sharing your opinion with your parents, they can understand you better and help you make better choices. Enjoy the moment If you start to worry, remind yourself that not much can be done to change the plans and that extra worries will not help. Work out a daily schedule, focus on the present, and enjoy some relaxing activities to free yourself from anxiety. Seek support: Get together with your family and friends to relax and share experiences and ways of coping with stress and anxiety. You can also share your stress with them through video calling in the midst of the epidemic before the exam results are published. Seek support immediately if you experience persistent negative emotions. Do you feel stressed after the exam results are released? Don’t worry, stay tuned to our website for stress relief information after exam results have been published. Last but not least, we wish every DSE candidate the best: do your best and no regrets! Reference Student Health Service, Department of Health: Emotional Health Tips The Hong Kong Jockey Club Center for Suicide Research and Prevention, The University of Hong Kong (Chinese only) Other Resources Student Health Service, Department of Health: Exam Stress Management Student Health Service, Department of Health: Stress of Exam Results Hok Yau Club & Radio Television Hong Kong: Podcast Online “Time to strive for DSE” (Chinese only) Shall We Talk: Practical Tips for Dealing with DSE Stress Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups: Supporting Zone of DSE (Chinese only)

