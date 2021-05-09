Sports
Summary: Canes’ Point Streak Snapped in Nashville
NASHVILLE – The Carolina Hurricanes saw their 13-game point streak end in a 3-1 defeat to the Nashville Predators.
It comes down to
The Predators had everything to play for. They needed two points to secure a seventh consecutive post season berth. The Canes, meanwhile, had already hit their return ticket to the playoffs and secured first place in the division. With a partial, sizeable and rowdy crowd behind them, the Preds predictably came out with a physical shove.
“It was a playoff atmosphere out there tonight,” Morgan Geekie said. “We knew what they were playing for, and we were trying to match that. I think we have a different gear.”
“They fought for their lives in the playoffs. They came out and showed it,” Steven Lorentz said. “We had some good pieces where we took some energy and brought it to them.”
Luke Kunin’s two goals – a backhander in the second period and a breakaway in the third period – were the difference, but the Canes were never out of the game. Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves, and for much of the game, the Canes were one shot away from the equalizing goal.
“I give my boys a lot of credit,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “I thought we had a good bounce in the third and played pretty hard.”
In the end, the Preds came out on top for their first win in seven attempts against the Canes this season. It was Carolina’s first regulatory loss in nearly a month.
Seven regular season games behind, one to go. And then these two teams get ready for their very first match-up in the playoffs.
“We just know we need to tune their intensity or get them back on their heels a little bit,” said Lorentz. “We’re not just going to sit back and be satisfied with our performance so far.… Hockey is hockey, and at NHL level you have to be ready to compete every night.”
More / min
Plus: Morgan Geekie
In the building where he scored his first NHL goal two months ago, Lorentz helped the Canes get on the board in the third period.
Max McCormickThe stick blade skied into the air on an attempted shot, but the puck landed on Lorentz’s stick anyway. He skated into the slot, then slid a backhand pass through Erik Haula and to Geekie, who kicked the puck to his stick and finished high above Juuse Saros.
Video: CAR @ NSH: Geekie buries Lorentz ‘feed low
“It was kind of a broken piece,” Geekie said. “Steve pulled the defender and put a nice game through him. I was just lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.”
Minus: Jaccob Slavin persisted
After logging 7:13 Ice Age in the first period, Slavin was held out of the last two periods of the match with a lower body injury, a decision that was largely a precaution but worth keeping an eye on.
“He must have changed something,” said Brind’Amour. “Kind of alarming there, sure. It’s exactly what you wouldn’t want to happen in these kinds of games. We’ll know more tomorrow, but I hope it’s nothing bad.”
Statistics Pack
23:37: With the Canes up to five defenders for the last two bouts, Jake Bean wrote a career high in Ice Age at 11:37 pm.
26: This was the Canes’ first loss of control in 26 calendar days.
17-4-1: In their last 22 games against the Predators, the Canes are 17-4-1.
Night quote
“We are hopeful that we will get well and get some guys back, which would be good. The process is the way it is. We have to get there first, go through the next game and then get it going.” – Rod Brind’Amour
Next one
The Canes close out the regular season against the same Predators on Monday night.
