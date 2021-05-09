Texas Southern 2021 football schedule





Courtesy: Texas Southern Sports Eight games in the state of Texas, four home games at BBVA Stadium, homecoming to campus and two classics highlight Texas Southern University’s 2021 football schedule. Tiger fans won’t have to travel far starting this fall, as six of the Texas-based games are located in the Houston area. The 2021 season kicks off Saturday, September 4 as Texas Southern SWAC rival Prairie View A&M hosts the 36th Labor Day Classic at BBVA Stadium. The following weekend, on September 11, TSU prepares for the first of two consecutive games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents as they face Baylor University in Waco, Texas at McLane Stadium for the first time ever. After a farewell weekend on September 18, TSU is back in action for its last FBS opponent, as they also face Rice University for the first time in school history at Rice Stadium in Houston on September 25. The month of October kicks off with a bang as TSU returns to Durley Stadium on campus for Homecoming 2021 against North American University on Oct. 2. TSU will return to SWAC play on October 9 in Arlington, Texas, where they will face Southern University for the third consecutive season in the inaugural Arlington Football Showdown at Globe Life Park. The following weekend, TSU will make its way back to Grambling State on October 16 before returning to the friendly privacy of BBVA Stadium for the next two games. SWAC West newcomer Alcorn State is scheduled for October 23, followed by Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 30. TSU faces Jackson State for the first time since 2016 to open November and returns to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2015 on November 6. The Tigers will be back at BBVA Stadium on Nov. 13 for their Home Finals and Seniors Day. festivities against Alabama A&M before the 2021 regular season ended on the road in the state of Alabama in Montgomery, Ala.

