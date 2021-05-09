Women’s tennis falls for Cal in NCAA Tournament





BERKELEY, ca. Despite a relentless comeback effort, the Kentucky women’s tennis team, 4-2, fell to No. 16 overall seed Cal on his home pitch Saturday afternoon at the Hellman Tennis Complex. After dropping the doubles for just the sixth time this season, the Wildcats had to win four singles points to advance to the next round of competition. Akvil Parainskait and Lesedi Jacobs took victories on lanes # 1 and 2, but the Wildcats were unable to overcome the victories on lanes four, five and six, despite a brave attempt. The Wildcats finish their season at 9/16 overall. Cal moves to 6/19 and advances to the NCAA Super Regionals in Orlando. In the doubles, Anna Bright and Hannah Viller Moeller took a 6-1 victory over court No. 2 to give the home side a lead for the doubles. After seeing a gap as a 5-2 margin, Fiona Arrese and Parainskait clawed back to force a tiebreaker. Cals tandem of Haley Giavara and Valentina Ivanov won with a 7-6 (6) score to capture the point. Jacobs and Elizabeth Stevens were also in the middle of a tiebreaker at 6-6, but the game was not ended due to Cals’ victory on court No. 1. The Bears moved up front by a 2-0 margin behind a 6-1, 6-1 victory on lane No. 6, with Anna Bright bringing down Arrese. UK responded quickly with a straight set win from Parainskait when she beat No. 31 Giavara 6-4, 6-2. Parainskait improved to 20-11 during the season, including 17-7 from the No. 1 post in double matches. Cal earned another point with a 6-2, 6-2 win over lane five. Hannah Viller Moeller defeated Carla Girbau. Jacobs rallied for a difficult loss in the opening set, scoring a 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 win on track No. 2. It was her second straight win from that position. She ends her season with an overall record of 13-8 and a score of 11-5 in dual play. Stevens opened the game with a 6-2 win, but dropped a 6-1 score in the second set. Jada Bui claimed Bears’ last point after wins in two consecutive games after Stevens tied the score at five apiece in the third. Carlota Molina had just forced a decisive third set on track # 3. After falling 7-6 in the opening line, she recovered for a 7-5 win in the second frame. Molina had advanced 1-0 in the third, but the game was not completed after Cals’ victory in the fourth post. While the UK season ended with today’s loss, Parainskait and Arrese will be the # 1 overall seed in the NCAA Doubles Tournament from May 23-28, while Parainskait also earned an at-large bid in the singles draw. The competition will take place at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando. All matches are the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win with two points) at six games – all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker is played instead of a third set.







