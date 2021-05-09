Sunday’s best football tips: 8/13 Perth Saints could be in heaven again

There were many goals on the final day of the championship on Saturday. A whopping 46 goals were scored in the 12 games and as suggested here on Saturday, they all saw over 1.5 goals scored in a very tasty 17/1.

Lots of people jump into goals-based bets that are done so well for all the winners.

Her League OneIt’s turn to lower the curtain for Sunday’s league and it could be worth it to get back on the goals. It’s a big question for all games to go More than 1.5 goals again, but Skybet’s 6/5 on the fact that there were 35 or more goals in the 12 games could be worth playing. Only three of Saturday’s Championship games yielded 20 goals, so a couple of those on Sunday and you’d be halfway there.

Sunday could be the day Man City is finally crowned champion. They couldn’t do it on their own on Saturday as their Champions League final opponents, Chelseam made sure to keep the champagne on the ice with a 2-1 win over the Etihad, but defeat for Man Utd at Villa Park, the blue half of Manchester would win the title today.

United can cut City’s lead to just four points next time they play, but it would certainly be unthinkable for Pep’s men to blow that lead away from here. However, it’s up to United to push them all the way and they are 4/5 to beat Aston Villa today.

West Ham can come within two points of Leicester in the race for a Champions League slot. They host Everton at the London Stadium and with the visitors struggling for wins, the 6/5 available on the Hammers looks tempting.

In Scotland, St Johnstone are little favorites to compete with Hibs in the Scottish Cup final with a 90-minute win priced at 13/8, but Bet365 ranks both them and St Mirren 10/11 shots to qualify. Callum Davidson’s squad have been great this season and already have the Betfred Cup in their pocket. Unlikely to be a classic, but the Perth Saints should be a shorter prize to win based on the recent form.

In Spain, Real Madrid could draw with Atletico Madrid after Diego Simeone’s predictable 0-0 draw against Barcelona on Saturday. Seville have done well to hold on to the coat of Spain’s big three in the title race, but a defeat in Madrid would almost end their title dream. Real have conceded only once in their last six La Liga appearances and have taken this game to zero in three of the last four games. Another victory without giving in is 9/4.

Rizzel has his five best selections for Sunday, to try and end the week with some winners.

Golf Tips – The Caddy on Fire Again!

The Caddy looks set to continue its brilliant form on Sunday with a trio of players in an excellent position to make a profit at both tour events.

Garrick Higgo leads the way in Tenerife at the Canary Islands Championship. He headed The Caddy for the weekend and is currently two shots clear at -20 after a 16/1 tip. He now only has 4/7 to win. The Caddy’s NAP in the Canraies won after just 36 holes with Kalle Samooja beating Adrian Meronk on 10/11.

As if that wasn’t enough, two of his picks at the Wells Fargo Championship go into the final round. Rory McIlroy, tipped on 20/1 is just two shots off the lead in second place Victor Hovland (20/1) is T7 with the pair now joint favorites to win.

It’s another exciting Sunday to look forward to for The Caddy followers. Good luck if you are on his selections!

