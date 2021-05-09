Tennis-Zverev puts down Madrid masterclass to beat Thiem in semifinal | The Mighty 790 KFGO





MADRID (Reuters) Alexander Zverev clinically avenged his defeat to Dominic Thiem in last year’s US Open final on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who defeated Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday in the quarter-finals in straight sets, defeated the top and tournament favorite Rafa Nadal, and in the Sunday final meets either Norwegian Casper Ruud or Italy Matteo Berrettini. The German, who was champions in Madrid in 2018, got off to a strong start, breaking Thiem early in every set in what turned out to be a routine win, despite a whirlwind at Caja Magica. I’m pretty happy to win this one, Zverev said in an interview with the court. We’ve had some fantastic matches. I think we’ve played the biggest matches in the world. We played Masters finals, Grand Slam finals, were still in development, were going to take a few more years and hopefully we’ll play some great games more. I am absolutely looking forward to playing in another big (Grand Slam) final and I hope I can change it my way this time. Thiem was 8-2 ahead of Zverev who made it to the semi-finals and won their last four matches, including his come-from-behind win at last year’s US Open, where he claimed his first major title. The third seeds only defeat to Zverev on clay was in the final in Madrid two years ago, but he never really got into his stride on Saturday, struggling with his first serve and committed 20 unforced errors, including three double errors. Zverev, on the other hand, sent six aces and 25 winners to victory. It was a bit of a stranger game than against Rafa, the German added. I feel like the circumstances were difficult. It was clearly windy today. Sometimes (that’s) not easy, but I’m absolutely thrilled with the win. (Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos