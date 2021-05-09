handicapped table tennis player, he dreams of the Paralympic Games





It is a large room, Saint-Pierre-ls-Elbeuf, which Karim Boumedouha knows well. The gymnasium, all the length, with tables installed, it goes there almost every day, including weekends. On the wall newspaper clippings of club players. The last hook, a portrait of Karim, appeared within the week The Parisian. “This is the first time that my name is in a national newspaper … It shows that I did it for a reason.” explains the 44-year-old. Karim Boumedouha is not used to the spotlight, his heartbeat rises in front of the microphone. However, his palm is not one of those that tremble: 15 years in the French team, multiple times champion of France by team solo and by teams, vice world champion by teams, winner of several international tournaments … He plays exactly in the handicap category, category 9 or 10. He does not play in a wheelchair, but has difficulty moving around: he was born with a clubfoot, a deformity of the feet. “I had surgery when I was younger details the athlete. But it took me a long time to walk normally, seven years. Then I started playing table tennis for eleven hours. “ His progression takes him to the French team and even eighth in the world in his category. More cancer, diagnosed in 2019, stops everything :“I was thinking about quitting, leaving my house.” Finally treated after surgery, “I was wondering if I should not take it again to make my dream of the Games come true. I only need one qualifying session, my palm tree …” Work until 4 p.m., then train until 8 p.m. Encouraged by his family and his club, he started training again, aided by one amnag professional schedule, in his room in Saint-Pierre-ls-Elbeuf. Because Karim Boumedouha is not a professional. Besides his sport, he has to manage his career financially : “I need to find sponsors. It’s ingenuity. We are a bit of managers of our own projects. Each Open costs 1500 euros to qualify, we compete in ten a year …” New this time, the table tennis player now represents the Algerian team. “It was my father’s dream that I would defend the colors of the countryside! After my cancer I thought about it, he was like crazy, I contacted them and it happened very quickly … “ Karim Boumedouha will leave for Slovenia in three weeks to play a Paralympic qualifying tournament there. In case of a victory, he qualifies for the Games in Tokyo this summer, and will become the first athlete to represent Algeria in this discipline.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos