RR Pacer Chetan Sakariya’s father dies after contracting the corona virus

Live Cricket News and IPL 2021 Suspended Updates: It’s been nearly five days since the Indian Premier League’s 14th season was suspended halfway through the coronavirus breaking its biosecure bubble. Several players had tested positive before the call was accepted. And yet we keep getting news of someone testing positive with the latest being the fast bowler Prasidh Krishna of Kolkata Knight Riders, who is also part of India’s jumbo testing team for the England tour, although on the standby list .

Meanwhile, all Rajasthan Royals cricketers and support staff have left Delhi after testing negative for COVID-19 yesterday.

However, the big news that is surfacing is that David Warner and Michael Slater are rumored to be involved in a bar fight in the Maldives. However, Slater has dismissed the claims, saying that he is ‘great friends’ with Warner and that there is ‘no chance’ that they will have a falling out.

There is absolutely nothing about the rumor mill Davie and I are wonderful friends and absolutely no chance at all [having] a fight, Slater told The Daily Mail. I don’t know where you get these things. Unless you were here and have concrete evidence, you can’t write anything, nothing happened, he added.

Also, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings has arranged for the supply of 450 oxygen concentrators to help Tamil Nadus fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, has helped CSKCL arrange the supply of the oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate distribution. The first shipment of oxygen concentrators has arrived and the rest are expected to arrive early next week.

CSKCL will supply the oxygen concentrators for Covid patients treated in government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) operated Covid care centers, the franchise said in a statement.

Get all IPL news and Cricket score here