Underrated 3 star ATH Arlis Boardingham who is popular in Texas football





It seems only a matter of time before new head coach Steve Sarkisian can add anything to his growing and already impressive football recruiting course in Texas in 2022. Texas already has commitments from eight potential clients in their class of 2022 as of the evening of May 8. And Sark and the Longhorns have another underestimated target in their sights for the 2022 class, which ended the drought on track obligations late last month. The last pledge that came in for the Longhorns 2022 class came a few weeks ago in the form of the Brophy College Prep four-star strong defensive ending Zac Swanson. Texas could have their next commitment in line with the underrated three-star Birmingham, a bulky 6-foot-4 and 220-pound athlete Arlis Boardingham. The California-born and emerging athlete can play on both sides of the ball, and it says on the wall that he could land on the Forty Acres when it’s all said and done. 3 star ATH Arlis Boardingham trending to Texas football It is new special teams coordinator and recruiting specialist Jeff Banks who is primarily concerned with the pursuit of Boardingham. And it looks like he’s doing an excellent job in that role so far. It wasn’t until February 23, 2021, that Texas sent a scholarship offer to Boardingham. He has now scheduled an official visit with the Longhorns for June 24, just a few weeks after the dead period ends this low season around the college football recruiting landscape. The only other official visit Boardingham has currently scheduled is at the Arizona State Sun Devils on June 18. The good news for Texas in pursuing Boardingham’s commitment is that both expert 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions are moving in their direction. Texas is now one of more than a dozen schools on Boardingham’s growing offering. Some of the other notable schools include the Washington Huskies, Colorado Buffaloes, Duke Blue Devils, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Kansas Jayhawks, Oregon State Beavers, and Utah Utes. Additionally, Boardingham is ranked No. 450 by 2022 high school prospect, No. 38 athlete and No. 36 California prospect (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the No. 22 athlete and No. 24 prospect from California. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners. The highest rated dedication in the Longhorns 2022 class is the highly talented four-star Klein Cain harking back to Jaydon Blue.

