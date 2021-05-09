Dimond is heading south with double overtime to end an unusual CIC hockey season

A sophomore high school for just a few more days, AJ Pflugh will forever be Dimond hockey’s Mr. May be.

Pflughs’ goal in the opening minutes of double overtime was the culmination of a Cook Inlet Conference championship for the Lynx and a highly unusual season for all.

For a limited but still raw Ben Boeke Arena crowd, Dimond won his 14th CIC crown and the first since 2014 with a 2-1 victory over arch-rival South on Saturday night.

I can’t really describe the feeling now, there’s so much going on, said an exhausted Pflugh shortly after scoring the game winner at 1 minute, 26 seconds from the second 8-minute extra time. I still can’t believe it.

The CIC is full of hockey history. West High, the town’s first high school, won what was considered its first regular season title in 1962. have skated for their high schools.

You ask one of these kids what they will remember, it will be the high school team, said veteran Dimond coach Dennis Sorenson. Comp hockey is great, great lighting model. But high school is all about their friends and their community.

They love and will never forget this.

A bitter fight from the start, top-seeded Dimond (13-1-0 record) and second-seeded South (10-3-0) produced a classic.

The Lynx won the conference’s regular season title, winning 11 of the 12 scheduled games in a season that started six weeks ago – more than a month after the Division I First National Cup state tournament would normally have on the books stood.

This just in: were not in normal times.

The Alaska School Activities Association has canceled the Division I 2020-21 state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, confusing Alaska’s largest schools. In Anchorage, the result was a 45-day showcase that ended Saturday night.

The spring season came with its own problems. It was delayed to the end of March so that most of the community’s comp programs could complete their regular seasons, although several comp players were on teams that qualified for US national hockey tournaments and were still playing last weekend.

The journey and the chance to perform on a national stage made some high school students choose to quit CIC play or miss high school games due to COVID exposure. South had a large number of players behind them due to its quarantine and mitigation policies, which is why the Wolverines used 33 different skaters in their 13 matches, some of which wore different uniform numbers depending on the evening.

I saw it all as an opportunity for a few young kids to come forward and get some pace with guys they weren’t used to seeing, said South coach Sam Olson. A lot of those young players really came for us.

South senior Bryce Monrean is one of the guys who pushed the pace for the younger players. He spent his first three years of high school playing outside, but decided to return home during the pandemic to play and graduate with his friends.

He scored his seventh goal in eight games to open the night scoring, giving South a 1-0 lead at 3:29 of the second period.

This whole game and a few days was a huge deal, Monrean said. Our last game together, especially for us seniors. I feel like I’ve been part of this team for four years and got to know all the kids.

Winning this was something we all really wanted.

Monrean was one of five seniors from the south. Dimond has eight seniors, including mega talent defender Jack Dolan. He leveled the game 1-1 at 8:19 from the third with a poor right-to-left shot that defeated Souths Eddie Makar on the far, blocker side.

Makar, a senior, ended with 24 saves. Dimond junior Gage Guay, who played every second of the season for the Lynx, made 25 saves.

Everything about this game was difficult, said Guay. South is a great opponent and we managed to come out on top. I love to be able to do that again.

Guay made seven saves in the first extra time of Makar’s two. Neither registered a save in the second extra inning.

Pflugh played a hero, thanks in large part to the fantastic front of Dimond senior Landen Reed. Plugh and Reed pinned a Southern defender behind the net, and Reed – who played with a surrender far greater than his small frame – helped the match’s winner.

Positioned at the right post and goal line, Pflugh barely slipped into the golden goal.

We were behind the net and I squeezed down, the puck was loose and I could shoot it at the net, he said. I just tossed it up and managed to get above (Makar’s) path.

Guay loved what he saw on the other side of the ice before flying down to celebrate.

Just when I saw them go after the net, I knew something good was going to come out, he said.

2021 All-Conference Team (based on national team coach vote)

Jack Dolan, Dimond Senior

CJ Reid, Dimond sophomore

Gavin McDonald, Eagle River junior

Colton Gerken, South junior

James Roberts, South Junior

Aidan Fitzgerald, junior from West

Bradley Beals, Bartlett Jr.

Maddoc Newton, sophomore Chugiak

Landen Reed, Dimond senior

Garret Miknich, Dimond Senior

Teague Porter, Dimond Sr

Aaron James, Eagle River junior

Tay Kurpius, Junior of Eagle River

Jack Carter, Service junior

Thomas Edmondson, Service junior

Bryce Monrean, South senior

Daegen Love, Chugiak sophomore

Trainer – Dennis Sorenson, Dimond