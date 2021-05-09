BERKSHIRE BYGONES: 3 for a Bentalls haircut





HAIRDRESSERS and beauticians at the Glemby Hair and Beauty Salon, at the Bentalls Department Store, were ready to offer cuts and blow-drying to charities in 1986, all for the benefit of Berkshire Hospice.

All 23 staff would charge £ 3 per half hour session and manager Hugh Potton told Bracknell News, “All staff have welcomed this opportunity to use their time and experience to make the day a success.”

HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW: Bentalls kept a sponsored haircut The era of steam returned to Crowthorne when the Pinewood Miniature Railway Society officially opened its doors 35 years ago, after the association was formed by a ‘new branch’ of the former Bracknell Railway Society members. The new complex had taken two years to build and featured scale replicas of steam engines, running on 2,000 feet of track, running through the nearby forest. Society member Sid Weeden told the News, “It went very well, with about 120 people arriving that day, despite the bad weather.” BUILD BRIDGES: Pinewood was excited to open its doors Andy Strong, a Quadrunner rider from Birch Hill, Bracknell, celebrated after taking his first national title while driving his four-wheeled Suzuki 125cc. Andy came out on top in three laps of grass tracks and tough motocross events, racing three- and four-wheel bikes and a 200cc off-road cycle. DREAM MACHINE: A local quad rider won his first national title Children at the Crown Wood Community play program were treated to a very special visitor when a police motorcycle arrived on a trailer. The bicycle, accompanied by special police officers, was fully equipped with flashing lights, sirens and a radio. Organizer Dick Stewart explained, “The whole evening was a great success, all the kids took turns, and they certainly had a great experience.” BLUES AND TWOS: A police motorcycle visited a playgroup Bracknell, a former Ranelagh School student, passed out from Britannia Royal Naval College to become a WRNS officer in 1986. Anne Lucas, whose parents were from Wokingham, had also earned a degree in mathematics from the University of Exeter to bolster her performance. During the college’s out parade, Anne was introduced to the Duchess of Kent, who also took the greeting from the Lord High Admiral. TOUR OF DUTY: A newly qualified Wren would become an officer Coopers Hill Youth Club organized their first interclub game tournament 35 years ago and participated in various sports such as table tennis and darts. Penny Morton, youth and community worker at the Bagshot Road center explained, “We had never done anything like this before and we aim to tackle other youth clubs in the neighborhood. I introduced it to the young people and they were very enthusiastic, each winner received a small trophy and the main prize was a cup, which the winner can keep for a year. ” GAME ON: A youth club held its first sports tournament







