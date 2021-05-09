Six technical highlights from the Giro d’Italia time trial

The Giro d’Italia has finally arrived and while the dust has settled after Filippo Ganna stormed to victory on the first stage, we’ve been busy collecting some interesting technical highlights from the race’s opener.

The first Grand Tour of the season is always a hotbed of technology. Sponsors are often keen to get their latest innovations into the race and put their products to the test in the harshest environments to ensure they can withstand everyday use. Such a renowned race also brings a lot of publicity, so it’s always a bonus to capture some of that.

Teams are also keen to use advanced components to gain the upper hand over their rivals. Usually this is done in collaboration with the sponsors of the team. However, as you’ll read below, it’s occasionally the opposite, as teams avoid sponsorship obligations when pursuing free speed through other brands.

With the counter-clockwise nature of time trials, every second and every watt can be the difference between winning and losing. As a result, control over equipment is increased and teams are often seen with products they may not be.

Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo Visma shun Shimano wheels … again

Unbranded Aerocoach Aeox Titan wheels were used by Ineos and Jumbo Visma (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

In what is becoming a common theme in grand tours, both Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma have shunned their main wheel sponsor Shimano in favor of brands they think are faster.

Up front, both teams used Aerocoach’s Aeox Titan front wheel. Behind Jumbo Visma uses a disc wheel with the Shimano logo, but no further information is available, suggesting it could be a new product from the Japanese brand. Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers use Princeton Carbonworks’ Blur 633 rear wheel.

Manuel Belletti of Eolo Kometa is seen with a Ribble Ultra TT, as their sponsor Aurum doesn’t actually make a time trial bike. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aurum Bikes, the brand born of a collaboration between Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, was only launched in December 2020. At launch, the brand unveiled just one bike, the Magma, and in the weeks since it announced it would become the bike sponsor of ProTeam Eolo Kometa, managed by Basso and Contador.

Lacking a time trial bike in the brand’s portfolio, the Italian team has been forced to buy one themselves.

The model they opted for is Ribble’s Ultra TT, which has been stripped of branding, painted matte black and finished with a simple Eolo logo on the head tube.

Bahrain Triumphant Swap Nalini Clothes for Alé

Mikel Landa and his Bahrain Victorious team exchanged Nalini for Alé clothing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious has a new clothing sponsor for the Giro, who exchanges Nalini’s clothing for Alé.

The team surprisingly announced the exchange on the eve of the Giro d’Italia, but the team colors and kits remain the same red and black.

The Bahrain Victorious team kit is part of Alé’s PR-S (Pro Race System) collection, developed in collaboration with the other teams of the Italian brand, including Groupama-FDJ, Movistar and the Alé BTC Ljubljana women’s teams.

EF Education-Nippo tests different oversized pulley wheels?

On the left, Tejay van Garderen’s bike is equipped with Muc-Off’s LOPS nose wheel, while on the right, Hugh Carthy’s uses CeramicSpeed’s OSPW system. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When racing against the clock, every available watt savings can be the difference between winning and losing, so it’s not uncommon to see oversized nose wheels attached to the rear derailleur on a time trial bike. These systems are known to improve drivetrain efficiency, with industry leader CeramicSpeed’s OSPW (Over-Sized Pulley Wheel) claiming to be worth ‘from 2.4 watts’.

Many of the EF Education-Nippo riders showed off that CeramicSpeed ​​system, but for some unknown reason, Tejay van Garderen’s bike was equipped with Muc-Off’s LOPS (Lightweight Oversized Precision Shifting) system, which was first seen on Mikel Landa’s bike during the stage. 21 time trial of the Tour de France 2020.

Treated chains rule

Remi Cavagna’s chain has been given CeramicSpeed’s UFO treatment to make it faster (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the pursuit of maximum efficiency, wax chains are usually hard to beat, and as a result, there are numerous brands on the market offering treated chains specifically for race days. These chains are not uncommon in the big budget scene of WorldTour racing, but they become extra common when racing goes against the clock.

They’re not always easy to spot, but the white powder seen here on Remi Cavagna’s chain is a clear indication of such race day treatment, which in this case is thanks to CeramicSpeed’s UFO treatment.

The rule-bending undergarments from Ineos Grenadiers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, the UCI banned skinsuits that “change rider morphology”, forcing “changes in surface roughness to be limited to a profile difference of up to 1mm”. This essentially meant banning the use of trip strips.

The purpose of these protruding strips of additional material was to direct the airflow past the rider and supposedly reduce drag, increasing speed.

To get around this ban, Ineos Grenadiers appear to wear base layers with similar trip strips, which, when worn with the form-fitting aero TT speed suits, achieve the same result.

There are no rules against base layer trip strips, so until the UCI cotton is up and running, it will remain perfectly legal.