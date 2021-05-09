Sports
Maher’s Musings – What could the future of cricket in the region look like?
Cricket Shepparton will host a forum Monday night to open up the room for any ideas on what the sport will look like in the region in the coming years.
Everything is on the table – or off it – but the association wants anyone with a vision or opinion on what the next steps are for local cricket to go to Mooroopna Recreation Reserve from 7pm and be heard.
Also on the agenda is Cobram Cricket Club’s case to join the Cricket Shepparton ranks – much like the presentations Waaia and Nagambie gave a few years ago before joining.
Representatives from Cricket Victoria and Northern Rivers Cricket will also be in attendance and at least one member from each club is expected to attend the evening.
But what am I talking about – you don’t come to Musings HQ for news.
No, you get to the first Maher’s musings in a long time for bizarre ideas that came to us in a fever dream and left in much the same way.
The news will send an excited spectator to the forum to listen and join the discussion – but it won’t really be yours.
So here’s my brainstorm on the direction cricket could take in the region in the coming years – centered around one key difference in approach.
I emphasize that the word could be the working word in that previous sentence. I do not pretend to know the decisions that will be made or discussed in the forum.
But I’m also a member of the local high profile cricket community which means the following won’t come from a place without a clue.
PREMIER CRICKET AND PROMOTION / RELEGATION
If it’s good enough for the metro cricketers, why isn’t it good enough for one of the strongest pools of country cricket talent in the state?
The way I see it, the top team of any willing club should be lifted out of the Cricket Shepparton, Goulburn Murray Cricket and Murray Valley Cricket Association and placed in a top-notch cricket system.
This includes promotion and demotion, of course, but I’ll give you an idea of how it could work.
The Goulburn Valley Premier Firsts would be an eight-team league with seven games of white balls to start the season and seven games of red balls leading to the final.
However, those white ball games would take place in the first four weekends of the season to have an 18-week campaign, with four of them 45-over games and three of them Twenty20 games.
This would allow for a rotating fixture where you play each team in a white ball and red ball game once during the summer, and each team specifically in a T20 about once every two seasons.
The first weekend would be a one-day solo match and the next three would feature a Twenty20 match played on a day that the clubs agree on – Friday night or Sunday afternoon, for example.
GV Premier Seconds would follow the same pattern, while GV Premier Thirds – and GV Premier Fourths – would all be whiteball matches.
Third would remain eight teams and everyone would play twice, but fourth would receive as many outfits as needed and be one match against each other. This rank can be split into North and South regions, with the Prime Minister going from each to a third.
To keep the leagues fresh, both major finalists would earn promotion, with the bottom two teams dropping one mark.
What it might look like – based on last season’s results – is one thing to start with.
Although in reality I would notify everyone for two summers and determine the first figures on the collective performance in those campaigns before implementing the premier league system.
GOULBURN VALLEY PREMIER FIRSTS
Mooroopna
Waaia
Nagambie
Northerners
Numurkah
Kyabram
Central Park-St Brendan’s
Old students
GOULBURN VALLEY PREMIER SECONDS
Katandra
Shepparton United
Euro
Karramomus
Tatura
Kyabram Fire Brigade
Charge
Deniliquin rhinoceroses
GOULBURN VALLEY PREMIER THIRDS
Echuca
Rochester
Moama
Tongala
Barooga
Nathalia
Katamatite
Echuca South
GOULBURN VALLEY PREMIER FOURTHEN
Bamawm-Lockington United
Cooma
Tocumwal
Cobram-Yarroweyah United
Pine Lodge
Under one
Invergordon
Murchison
Finley
Berrigan
half
Jerilderie
Stanhope
Girgarre
Northern United
Rushworth
But what about the local leagues themselves?
I think they would be revived. Not only because the top team of each club plays at a higher level, but also because of what that means for the rest of the figures.
There would be no stigma in bringing down some of the 13 teams in CS A class, because that is no longer the club’s top team.
It would allow you to create eight or ten team grades and more specifically cater to a particular team’s skill levels in a particular season.
I don’t think promotion and relegation is necessary at those levels – but it is something that would then be possible on a more regular basis.
As I said, these are just the pie-in-the-air ideas from Musings HQ – but we’re certainly past the days when “I should travel to Deniliquin once a season” is a great excuse to develop local cricket and cricketers to stagnate. throughout the region.
