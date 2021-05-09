Watling’s four-goal night leads Wheeling to a wild victory





JACKSONVILLE, FLA – Patrick Watling had a night to remember on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The Wheeling forward scored four goals and scored five points, as the Nailers won a game where the attack was as hot as the Florida weather, 8-5. Both teams found the back of the net in the opening line. The first team on the board was Jacksonville, which took just 12 seconds of power play to click. Trevor Hamilton shoved the puck to Nick Saracino, who flew a wrist shot past a screen and in from the right circle. In fact, the Nailers played with less than two minutes to go after an attacking zone-face-off win. Jesse Lees fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle, which flew through Charles Williams’ legs. Michael Prapavessis got an assist in his first match since being claimed by Wheeling. The second period was a slugfest, with the Nailers lighting the lamp four times for the Jacksonville two. Cody Sylvester got the blast on the power play at 1:37, when he shot in a one-timer from the inner edge of the left circle. Abbott Girduckis tied things up for the Icemen with a left circle wrist shot that came off Taran Kozun’s blocker. 1:24 later, Wheeling went back to the top, thanks to Watling’s one-shot dart from the right hashmark. Jacksonville even pulled less than three minutes after that, when Saracino set up Pascal Aquin for a power play tip at the top of the crease. Nearly ten minutes went by without a goal, but the Nailers regained their lead with a 4-on-4 strike. Sean Josling received a massive blow to move the puck and was rewarded with an assist when Adam Smith buried a pass from Matt Alfaro. Wheeling added another before the buzzer, while Watling rushed into a detour from Brady Tomlak’s right circle bracelet. The third period scored higher, leading to the largest offensive output of the year. Christopher Brown brought the Icemen to one in 1:19 when he hung a one-timer from the right side of the slot in the roof. The Nailers reacted quickly with a two-man lead, as Watling completed his hat-trick by bringing in a shot from the right circle. Brown’s second of the frame made the Wheeling 6-5 score, and a massive penalty kill with less than six minutes to go kept it that way until the last two minutes of the game. Tomlak threw in an empty net with 1:50 to go, then Watling put the finishing touches to his sensational evening with an empty net of his own for his fourth goal, fifth point and an 8-5 victory. Kozun earned the win for the Nailers by saving 33 times on 38 shots. Williams took the loss to Jacksonville, as he gave up six goals on 33 shots. The Nailers and Icemen will wrap up their weekend series in Jacksonville on Sundays at 3 p.m. Wheeling’s next home game is Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, May 15 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:10 PM. Follow us on Twitter @prohockeynews Related

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos