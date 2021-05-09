Sports
NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Where the Boston Bruins stand after losing to the New York Rangers on Saturday
Loss on Saturday prevented the Bruins from even finishing first. If they win any of their remaining games, they finish no worse than third.
They could still tie up with Washington for second place if they win their last two and Washington also lose on Monday.
Bruins record: 32-15-7 – 71 points that put them in third place in East.
Standings East Division:
…………………… GPW-L-OTPts
* Pittsburgh ……. 5637-16-377
* Washington ….. 5535-15-575
* Boston ………….. 5432-15-771
* NY Islanders … 5532-17-670
* clinched playoff berth
Bruins Games remaining: 2
Who they hunt: The Bruins can no longer take Pittsburgh (77 points), which are guaranteed to be first or second. They are two points behind Washington (73).
Washington has one game left vs. Boston and one against the Flyers.
Chased by: The Islanders are one point behind Boston, which has a game in hand. They close their season on Monday vs. Boston in TD Garden.
Magic (points) number to finish third: 73 – The highest number of points the islanders can get is 72. This number will go down when the islanders lose in regulation or overtime. The Bruins need two points in their last three games to secure third place.
Playoff Format 2021: NHL teams all play 56 games, all against their division’s opponents. The top four teams in each of the four divisions advance to the postseason. If there is a COVID-19 outbreak sometime before the end of the year, the league could be forced to use the point percentage (what percentage of points a team was able to achieve). The first two rounds of the playoffs are all against divisional enemies.
The four teams advancing to the semi-finals would be classified based on their regular season points total, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 4 seed in one series and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the Others.
Bruins Games remaining:
Monday, May 10 vs. New York Islanders 7pm
Tuesday May. 11 a.m. in Washington capitals, 7 p.m.
If the NHL playoffs started on Tuesday:
East
No. 1. Pittsburgh * vs. No. 4 New York Islanders *
No. 2 Washington * vs. No. 3 Boston *
Central:
No. 1 Carolina * vs. No. 4 Nashville *
No. 2 Tampa Bay * vs. No. 3 Florida *
north
No. 1 Toronto * vs. No. Montreal
No. 2 Edmonton * vs. No. 3 Winnipeg
West
No. 1 Vegas * vs. No. 4 St. Louis
No. 2 Minnesota * vs. No. 3 Colorado *
Tie-breakers:
If two or more clubs are tied during the regular season, the status of the clubs is determined in the following order:
- The less number of games played (that is, the higher percentage of points).
- The greater number of regulations wins.
- The largest number of games won, excluding games won by Shootout.
- The greater number of games won by the club in any way (i.e. total winnings). This figure is reflected in the W column.
- The greater number of points earned in matches between two or more draws. To determine if there are two or more clubs that have not played an even number of games with one or more of the other connected clubs, the first game played in the city with the extra game (the odd game) will not be played . including. If more than two clubs are tied, the percentage of available points earned in games between games (and without any odd games) is used to determine the position.
- The greater difference between goals for and against (including goals scored in Overtime or awarded for dominance in Shootouts) for the entire regular season. This figure is displayed in the DIFF column.
- The greater number of goals scored (including goals scored in overtime or awarded for predominance in shootouts) for the entire regular season. This figure is shown in the GF column.
- NOTE: In the leaderboard, a win in a shootout counts as one goal, while a loss in a shootout counts as one goal conceded.
