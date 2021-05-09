Heartbroken mom says son collapsed while playing cricket and never woke up





A heartbroken mother is ‘in shock’ after her 24-year-old son died suddenly in Wirral this week. The talented cricketer, Josh Downie, was at a cricket net session in Birkenhead on Thursday, May 6 when he collapsed. Ambulance teams rushed to his rescue and took him to the hospital, but unfortunately the young teacher never woke up. His mother told me Nottinhamshire Live that Josh, originally from New Basford, had his whole life ahead of him and had recently moved to Liverpool with his girlfriend to work as a teacher after graduating from university. Mother Helen Downie said, “It was beautiful inside and out. I will miss him forever. ‘ She added: “He apparently tripped and collapsed and never regained consciousness. An ambulance came and took him to the hospital, but he never woke up. “He had moved in for his new job just after graduating in September. It doesn’t really seem like he’s gone.





(Image: Helen Downie)

“He loved his family, his girlfriend, sports, animals. We’ve always had such good times together.” A post mortem in his death is performed. Josh had spells with Nottinghamshire cricket clubs including Hucknall, Fikserton and Thurgaton and Burton Joyce. He became a regular player on the first team at Burton Joyce Cricket Club in 2011 and went on to score the highest individual score by any player in the history of the club. Josh often helped young players in clubs with their game and played male cricket from his early teens. Sporting talent runs in the family, with Josh’s sisters Becky and Ellie Downie, both world gymnastics world championships medalists. Birkenhead Park Cricket Club posted a tribute to Josh on their Twitter page, saying: “It is with incredible sadness that we are announcing the passing of 24-year-old Josh Downie first team opening batsmen for Birkenhead Park CC. “Josh fell ill at Nets and died on the evening of May 6, we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this terrible time.” The Nottinghamshire Premier League Cricket Twitter account said in tribute: “Everyone within the NPL community is incredibly sad to learn that 24-year-old Josh Downie has passed away. “Our deepest thoughts at this point go out to Josh’s family, as well as everyone who knew him from his spells with @HucknallCC and Fiskerton & Thurgarton CC.” Burton Joyce Cricket Club added on the Facebook page: “It is with great sadness that we hear the sudden death of former player Joshua Downie. Josh became a regular in the first team in 2011 and went on to score the highest individual score by any player in club history, with 137 * against Caythorpe in 2013. “From everyone at Burton Joyce CC, our hearts go out to Josh’s family at this difficult time.”







