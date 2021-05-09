ESPN’s Bill Connelly has been reviewing and watching college football programs for years and recently tweeted about the state of Florida:

The speed and solidity of the Florida state collapse is something I’m not sure I’ve seen before. Great for years, then suddenly and permanently mediocre. pic.twitter.com/SUTZBQAccC Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 7, 2021

As the saying goes, the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time, and the recent collapse of the Florida state football program is a pretty big elephant. Staying mediocre seems a bit exaggerated for three years back, but there’s no denying that the Florida States football program is in a pretty big hole right now.

Connelly also compares the collapse of FSUs to what happened to Nebraska. That’s a bit premature, especially since Nebraska isn’t the talented state that Florida is.

(But again, Miami or FLs is collapsing because its glory days seemed pretty permanent for the past 20 years.)

To be fair, Connelly states that Nebraska and Texas leveled out around 30th in SP +, and Miami has only dropped below 50 in SP + twice in the last 40 years. And in hindsight, we learned that, the best way to walk back in the school’s history, Dalvin Cook was holding several Seminole teams together under the leadership of Jimbo Fisher, delaying the collapse.

If Mike Norvell FSU is going to dig out of this hole, he’s going to have to do something he didn’t have to do in Memphis.

When the Memphis Tigers hired now-Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente in 2012, the Tigers were one of the worst mid-majors in the FBS, having won just three games in the past two seasons.

When Norvell took control of Memphis from Fuente in 2016 he inherited a program that was 55th in SP + and had won 19 of the 26 games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

In his first season with Memphis, Norvell improved the Tigers from 55 to 44. In 2020, he took over an FSU program in 58th place and finished in 86th place.

Instead of improving FSU by about 10 places in Norvell’s first season in Tallahassee as it did in Memphis, the Seminoles dropped nearly 30 places.

In his defense, that 2016 Memphis team and the 2020 Florida State team had more than a few significant differences, all of which were called boredom, but as a refresher:

In Memphis, Norvell inherited a recently rebuilt program with a lot of returning talent and experience, with an established base and culture. In Florida State, Norvell inherited a broken-culture team that had gone 11-14 in the past two seasons and gone through two alternate recruiting classes in the past three seasons. Aside from a handful of players like Asante Samuel, Jr., it was a roster that lacked talent, depth and development, and one that didn’t get any real interaction with its new coaches.

Week after week, Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham built an assault on the talent they had – that is, an options offensive around explosive quarterback Jordan Travis:

Norvell can certainly take comfort in knowing that PART of the FSU violation fell well into place last year. However, the other part is important. pic.twitter.com/MNIqPzhZRu Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 7, 2021

For anyone who has followed college football long enough, it was clear that the situation at FSU was always going to get worse before it got better. Even Willie Taggart complained about it he could not turn the selection as he wanted.

A drop of 30 points is alarming.

But that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost, or that Norvell can’t improve a team.

In Norvell’s first season with Memphis, the Tigers scored a minimum of 24 points in each game, asked Our lady head coach Brian Kelly to poach Norvell’s offensive coordinator, Chip Long. Last season, FSU went 3-1 in games in which it scored at least 24 runs and 0-5 in games it failed to score. In his second season with Memphis in 2017, Norvell took the Tigers to 10 wins and all the way to 20th in SP +.

Building fouls is what Norvell knows how to do and he’s pretty good at it. Florida corp reception remains one of the weaknesses of the team leading into 2021, but securing the services of three freshmen (Malik McClain, Joshua Burrell and Destyn Hill) who should see the field is a legitimate threat Kansas transfer receiver Andre Parchment and the addition of UCF transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton show that Norvell has a plan to resolve the Florida state violation.

Memphis is ranked 20th in SP + in 2017 does not tell the whole story. The Tigers’ attack was actually 4th in the country in SP +, while injuries and attrition dropped their defense back to 102nd. That team scored an average of 49 points per game and against 35. They won five games despite giving up at least 31 points. Winning 10 games despite a terrible defense, while perhaps unsustainable, is still a pretty good job and right now most FSU fans would be happy to take on something similar.

The following season, the Tigers fell to 36th in SP +, but recovered last season at Norvells in Memphis. That team finished with a 12-2 record and a 17th overall ranking in SP +, with the attack on 8 and the defense improving to 40. Norvell was hugely successful in Memphis both in general and in building fouls, despite the fact that he had to replace three offensive coordinators (including Dillingham), a defensive coordinator and a special team coach.

He likes his defense to be fast and aggressive, but the clear Norvells have gained a lot from poor defense before. In all three of the FSU’s wins last season, the Noles gave up at least 24 points. Florida State beat Duke in the Season Finals despite giving up 35.

While defense still has a major road ahead of making the real rise of FSUs the contenders of college football, the FSU’s clear violation will be key to whether Norvell becomes just the man to get Florida State off the ground. or the man. which revitalized FSU and brought it back to the forefront.