FPD, Stratford tennis teams win state championships





The FPD girls’ tennis team claimed their first state title. Stratford boys have won their 11th Championship since 2008

ROME, GA. Two tennis teams from Central Georgia won state championships at the Georgia High School Association state final in Rome on Saturday. Girls’ first Presbyterian Day School tennis won their first GHSA state championship. Stratford Academy boys tennis won their 11th championship since 2008. FPD defeated Mt. Paran Christian, 3-2. The double-day team of McKenzie Gleaton and Savannah Terrell won their match 6-0, 6-0. Fellow doubles team Kiya Israel and Abby Gayle Moody also swept. Sophomore Natalie Griffin rounded it off with a 2-1 win in singles to take home the win. The route to the state was difficult, FPD had to beat the defending state champions and the state champions to even make it to the final, but all the glory now belongs to red and black. “These girls have been with me for quite some time and we’ve had some great runs,” said Derek Lashley, head tennis coach. “Back to the last four two years ago. We thought we would be the team to beat last year, but COVID struck. We held on and worked hard this year and these girls had a great, great tournament.” FPD ended the year with a perfect 18-0. Not to be outdone, Stratford Tennis will also take home some hardware. The boys’ team beat Wesleyan 3-1 to claim the championship. All three wins were on the singles side. Seniors Thomas Brewer and Will Fackler led the way and freshman Cam Douthit finished in straight sets. Stratford claimed their 11th title since 2008 and their fifth since joining the GHSA in 2015. Head Coach Jaime Kaplan said they felt they should have one more on their resume. “These guys here, COVID got us last year. We feel like we would have won last year, but we are proud of these guys. We won it for the team this year, but we won it last year. have since won for the team. we haven’t had a chance to play for the state, “said Kaplan. The finals were played at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

