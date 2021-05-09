Sports
Work on the Vietnam hosting of 31st SEA Games and 11th ASEAN Para Games continues
Vietnam’s preparations to host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) later this year in the city of Hanoi are moving forward with locations recently confirmed for all competitions.
With events taking place at locations in Hanoi and in neighboring northern provinces, in Hanoi, My Dinh National Stadium will host athletic events and men’s football; Gymnastics are held in the Quan Ngua Stadium; the National Center for Sport Training and Competition organizes events such as shooting, weightlifting, track and field and petanque; and several competition halls will host taekwondo, fencing, judo, kurash, wushu, pencak silat, classical wrestling, freestyle wrestling, Vovinam, dance sports and ju-jitsu.
Locations outside of Hanoi include Hoa Binh province for road and mountain bike tours; Bac Ninh Province for boxing, kickboxing, tennis, indoor handball and karate; Vinh Phuc Province for Muay Thai, Golf, Triathlon and Duathlon; Quang Ninh Province for women’s football, volleyball, beach handball, chess and Chinese chess; Hai Phong city for boating, canoeing and kayaking; Hai Duong Province for table tennis; and Bac Giang province for badminton.
Hanoi has also been designated to host the opening and closing ceremonies for both events.
With the pandemic forced to cut its budget for the Games and scaling back plans to upgrade some venues, the Vietnamese government has sought to maximize revenues by recently appointing the Vietnamese agency Vietcontent to provide media and sponsorship rights for the Games. manage the events.
The sports marketing agency will be responsible for bringing in local and international broadcasters and sponsors for the Games.
In addition, relevant agencies have been asked to strengthen the technical infrastructure to ensure the delivery of logistics, transportation, tourism, health and information technology services for each of the Games events.
The Municipal People’s Commission has also called for the beautification of local markets, shops, trade centers and supermarkets, along with the proactive preparation of goods sources to serve international delegations, tourists and fans, to ensure abundance in volume, diversity in shapes, quality and Food Safety. .
Under the plan, the city will mobilize young people and students to join the Games’ volunteer activities, in addition to organizing guides and interpreters to support participating foreign athletes, trainers and visitors. Individuals and mass organizations will also be encouraged to participate in voluntary activities to serve the Games in the capital.
SEA Games 31 will feature more than 520 competitive events in 40 sports, most of which are featured in the Asian Games and Olympic Games. Meanwhile, ASEAN Para Games 11 will consist of 14 sports with approximately 400 competitive events.
The 31st SEA Games will take place from November 21 to December 2, while the 11th ASEAN Para Games will follow from December 17 to 23.
This is the second time that Vietnam has hosted the regional Games, after the first time in 2003.
Image: The official logo and mascot of the 31st SEA Games.
