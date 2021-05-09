Rajon Rondo vs Derrick Rose: Veteran Guards Ready for a Fascinating Battle as Los Angeles Clippers Host New York Knicks | NBA news

Let’s do the time warp again! It’s just a jump back 13 years, and then a step forward in tii-ii-ime.

While Rajon Rondo and Derrick Rose face off on Sunday night, they now do so as vocal leaders on their respective teams – key role players leading by example and coming off the bench.

But that’s where most of the similarities end.

They are completely different types of point guards. They have received several awards in their careers. But what unites them is that in an era where the NBA has been hugely transformed, they have managed to stay relevant without skipping a beat.

So their careers have certain parallels. They both bounced through the league a bit and played for a large number of teams, they are both multiple All-Stars. And they also both traded to potential contenders before this year’s deadline.

But there are also some very Clear differences, Rose is a former MVP – in fact the youngest ever – and an extraordinarily talented goalscorer who has had to significantly reshape his game after knee injuries threatened to decimate his career.

















Rondo has never won an MVP award, but boasts two NBA champion medals and, unlike Rose, made a name for himself as a facilitator and defensive scourge.

The first clash between these two NBA greats was on Hallowe’en 2008. Rondo’s Boston Celtics won 96-80 against the then rookie Rose’s Chicago Bulls.

Rondo hit 14 points, with six assists and three rebounds. Rose beat the man three years his senior by 18 points, plus four rebounds and one assist, in what was only his second NBA game ever, as the pair recorded similar minutes.

Statue:

Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose and Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo battle for ball control during the fourth quarter of the opening game of a 2009 NBA playoff series



It’s been quite a journey since then, but here we are approaching the 2021 NBA playoffs and both men are gearing up for what they hope is a deep run in the postseason.

Let’s see why Rondo and Rose could be key to their teams’ chances of that happening, and where both their heads are, ahead of a fascinating meeting on Sunday.

Rondo region

Rajon Rondo won his second NBA title last year with the Los Angeles Lakers – his first came in 2008, before Rose was even called up, with the Celtics – as their organizer and team general coming off the bench.

Now, after a trade from the Atlanta Hawks, he wants to do the same with the team from the other side of Staples Center.

The 35-year-old is 14 games with the Clippers, bringing 121 games of NBA playoff experience as the Clips try to get over the bump.

He admits he sees it very much as a title-or-bust situation, but takes into account Kawhi Leonard, who led the Raptors to the title in 2019, and coach Tyronn Lue, who has won the title as both player and head coach. , they have enough championship strains in their arsenal to make it happen.

Rondo said, “I only came here to win a championship. And if we don’t, we’ll be back to where we started, to zero. So my expectation is to win. And we all know that. the changing room. “

“I love this organization. They’ve been treating me like royalty since day one and it’s only good that I give it back and give it 110 percent, so we definitely have the DNA.

“I feel personal, I have the blueprint and many of us have the blueprint in this dressing room. Tyronn Lue is a multiple champion herself. Kawhi Leonard, Serge (Ibaka, who was also part of the victorious Raptors team). So we have the DNA and the talent to do it. It’s just a matter of coming together, gelling and believing in each other. “

Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose returned to Madison Square Garden for a second time when the New York Knicks acquired him from the Detroit Pistons for Dennis Smith Jr and a second round in early February.

It was interesting because Rose’s last stint in the Garden was not a happy one. In 2016-17, he played 64 times for a forgettable 31-51 Knicks team.

When Rose commented on social media a few months ago, she wrote, “Other hoopers used to tell me that if I ever had the chance to play in the MECCA, I had to go for it. I’ll get a second chance … I have to make sure. that this one counts. But I was built for it. “

Statue:

An expression on Derrick Rose’s face, which was quite typical of his first spell at the Knicks



And he was absolutely right. In 29 games to date in his second stint in New York, D-Rose / Knicks’ experience was completely different. For starters, he plays with a smile on his face, as teammate Taj Gibson recently pointed out to the media, rather than pushing his way through games, as he largely did four years ago.

He also plays under his favorite coach in Tom Thibodeau, and there is one value between the pair that makes the partnership work so well.

“All I can think of is trust,” Rose said when asked about the key to their success together.

He knows how hard I’ve fought to get back. He knows I’m a gym rat. He knows I’m a student of the game. He knows where my heart is, and it’s the other way around. I know how much work he does. . put in his trade. I know how he prepares for the competition, and you can see the results of it. “

Mo excited for the showdown

It certainly promises to be quite a showdown on Sunday night and we haven’t even talked about some of the other stars on the show, like Leonard, Paul George or Julius Randle, who have such an impressive career year for the Knicks.

He said: “(Earlier this week), it had been 10 years since D-Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history. (Against the Grizzlies), he came off the bench and dropped 25 points that were crucial in The Season Stretch To Help The Knicks Win Since he has been traded to the New York Knicks, he has been absolutely huge to them.

So you know, we have D-Rose, but we’re also looking at the Clippers – they’ve added another experienced guard in Rajon Rondo, who also has a lot of experience. I remember being a kid. guys come in, now they’re old heads in the league.

“I’m interested in the point guard fight, we’re talking about Rondo versus D-Rose. I remember getting excited about this match-up in 2010. So now we’re here in 2021 and I’m just as excited. It is fantastic to see! “

And you can watch live in Sky Sports Arena from 8.30 pm. You should probably watch, as time is fleeting, in terms of catching this pair in action.

