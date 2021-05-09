LA Times All-Star Football Team: Back of the year

Sometimes you try your best and it’s still not good enough. Such was the case for Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus in his last high school game. All he did was complete 29 of 32 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-42 loss to Apple Valley.

He finished his five-game season with a pass of 1,893 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception. He completed 78% of his passes while Culver City went 4-1.

I know he’s not playing St. John Bosco or Mater Dei, but numbers are numbers, said Culver City coach Jahmal Wright. We ask a lot of our quarterback. He calls for pass protection and is also responsible for the checks at the scrimmage line, depending on coverage. If it was a test, it would be close to 100%. We were always in the right place. He’s a very good quarterback and would have excelled whatever school he attended.

Eckhaus, a senior who signed with Bryant University, has been named The Times of the Year. As a three-year starter, Eckhaus set a school record of 10,210 yards and 137 touchdowns.

Zevi is a very accurate pitcher, Wright said. He’s very efficient and that’s a great quality as a quarterback. Second, he is very intelligent. He is a great decision maker.

Eckhaus significantly improved its ball speed this spring, setting the stage for further development at the peer level. He led Culver City to a title in the southern section as a sophomore.