The UH-Hilo men’s tennis team lasts longer than HPU and punches a ticket to the nationals





The UH-Hilo men’s tennis team is stuck in Surprise Land, loving every minute of it. The Vulcans will take their tight knit tennis brand nationally, all the while crouching in the Phoenix area after storming back to Hawaii Pacific 4-3 in the West Regional final at the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Center on Saturday. At this point, what Martin Soukal, Luca Checchia, Alessio Demichelis and de Vuls are doing is not so much baffling as routine. UHH advanced to the national championships for the third season in a row after Checchia fought back from a set-down for a win reminiscent of his overwhelming victory at the PacWest championships two weeks ago. “At those times, the thing that helps me the most looking around and (seeing) my teammates and coaches fighting for each other,” he said in a text message to the Tribune-Herald. “It gives me the strength not to give up.” The brotherhood is real, he said. UHH will remain in Arizona ahead of the national final, which begins May 18. “It helps a lot,” Checchia said of the team’s band. “It actually means everything. There is no reason to play these games if they are not there, so being that close is our energy. “ Just minutes before Checchia’s 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory against Marcel Hornung, Demichelis put the finishing touches to an equally dramatic 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) victory against No. 36 Felix Einig. “I played better than he on the important points,” Demichelis said in a text message to the Tribune-Herald. Perhaps the freshman’s best shot in the tiebreaker came on a dropshot from the baseline that messed up Einig for a 5-1 lead. Previously, Demichelis fought two match points to tie the third set at 5-5. And he did it all with an injured wrist. “I was unable to use my left wrist this week due to an injury, and seeing the coach, captains and teammates believe in me, I gave myself so much confidence to figure out a way to win this game,” he said. Checchia and Demichelis helped wipe out three Sharks’ singles victories after the Vuls took the doubles thanks to wins by Soukal / Santiago Di Loreto and Wu Chun En / Demichelis. The best seeded Vuls (10-2) beat the Sharks for the fourth time in five games this season. “I’m proud of the way the boys fought to the end,” said coach Kallen Mizuguchi in a school release. “This was a stronger HPU team than we played at the conference two weeks ago (a 4-1 UHH win), and it shows what kind of program Hendrik (Bode) is running and how hard those guys can fight. has always been a team victory and everyone plays a big part in this team. “ Soukal was another rock for UHH at No. 1 singles, eliminating Benjamin Loccisano 6-4, 6-2. In the past two weeks, the junior had racked up two wins against the HPU ace, and he also defeated an undefeated Azusa Pacific opponent in the PacWest final. “Martin has only lost one set in three seasons of tournaments here in Surprise,” said Mizuguchi. “He’s playing so big for us here.”







