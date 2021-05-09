Domi’s OT targets lift Blue Jackets over Red Wings in the Finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Max Domi scored 4:39 in extra time to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 for both teams on Saturday night in the season finale.

Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets, who, despite the feel-good win to end the season, couldn’t avoid ending up in the basement of the Central Division. Columbus needed a regulatory victory to finish ahead of the Red Wings.

Obviously, that’s not the season we wanted or hoped for, said Columbus forward Cam Atkinson. Definitely nice to get the last one for our fans.

Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson got his 15th goal of the season for the Blue Jackets, Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 18th and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won for the third time in the last 15 games .

The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons under John Tortorella, who has told his future with the team.

It was miserable. It was bad, Tortorella said after the finish of 18-26-12. But I think you should turn it around and learn from it, and I hope you’ve never been involved in that situation again.

Jakub Vrana, taken over from Washington on the trade deadline, scored his eighth goal in 11 games with his new team. Dennis DeKeyser, Sam Gagner and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Red Wings. Calvin Pickard had 31 rescues.

The scoring in the back-and-forth affair began when a long shot by Dennis Cholowski was diverted into the game by Vrana 6:40. Columbus tied it when Atkinson tapped on a doorstep owned by Patrik Laine at 10:16.

In the second, DeKeysers hit shot from the right circle shot beat Kivlenieks, but Bjorkstrand answered for the Blue Jackets with a shot over the shoulder from Pickards.

Columbus got a smooth short-handed goal in the third inning when Nathan Gerbe, with his back to the game in the Detroit-zone, kicked the puck off the boards for Robinson. But before the Blue Jackets could kill the Detroit penalty, Gagner put a bounced puck back to equalize it to 3.

Roslovic lifted a shot over Pickards shoulder with 5:15 over, but Filppula put in a rebound that had come behind Kivlenieks to do overtime.

TOPS OR NO TOPS?

Tortorella may have coached his last game for Columbus. His contract expires, and one party or the other or both can decide it is time to move on. Rented seven games in the 2015-16 season after Todd Richards was kicked out, the no-nonsense, no-whining Tortorella led Columbus to the playoffs for the past four seasons, although the Blue Jackets only managed one postseason series to win. After the game, Tortorella said he and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen would meet soon to discuss the future.

I think there will be a time and place for all that stuff, he said.

THE SUNNY SIDE

Despite a string of injuries to key players, Detroit made progress after finishing in the bottom of the Atlantic Division last season. The Red Wings won 19 games in the season with 56 games, compared to 17 in 71 games in 2019/20. They also topped last season’s numbers in regulated wins and points, as well as goals-for and goals-against-averages.

We were a much, much improved hockey team from a season ago, both in how we play the game, in our habits, in our structure, said Detroit coach Jeff Blashill.

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports