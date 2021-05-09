Who doesn’t want Aaron Rodgers to have four elite years?

That flaky noise about the NFL are star quarterbacks tearing down the wall of feudal power. Aaron Rodgers demands from Green Bay.

Russell Wilson says he is not happy in Seattle. Chip.

Deshaun Watson tells Houston that he played his last there (before getting into a swamp of legal troubles over sexual assault allegations). Chip.

This has NBA-style implications for the NFL as each of these franchise quarterbacks enter the open market. Why would you throw an arrow at the board in hopes of a young quarterback? Why not make your team immediately relevant, given that The Untouchables are now The Unhappiest?

Tom Brady led the way for quarterbacks. Add this to the legacy of his mantelpiece from the greatest player of all time. Not only did he schedule his departure from New England. His absence showed them for what they were an average team without him, while the perennial loser Tampa Bay became a winner.

Unlucky quarterbacks are not uncommon. Terry Bradshaw criticized Rodgers for being so sensitive in Green Bay. But Bradshaw did not return to Pittsburgh until three decades after his retirement because he was so put off by the way Pittsburgh treated him.

Dan Marino, tired of four consecutive non-playoff seasons and perhaps coach Don Shulas manners, brokered the Dolphins’ idea of ​​a mutually beneficial trade after the 1989 season. In a world without Twitter, it still sparked seismic outrage. How dare he was the common thread. Players were treated as feudal property at the time.

With him or with someone else, if a trade would help the club I would seriously consider it, ‘Shula said at the time. But I never traded it and hurt the team.

Marinos’ request went nowhere. Decades later, it turned out to be fine for him. He is now a silent advisor to his only team. But would he have won a ring had he been traded to a veteran Philadelphia team as rumored? Would that itch have been scratched?

The looming question Brady first asked is whether quarterbacks should have a say in the teams’ decisions. Answer: It depends on the quarterback. Chris Grier, GM of Dolphins, almost chuckled at the question of whether Tua Tagovaila, who said the offense was necessary, played speed in the team’s decision to get to the receiver this off-season faster. Tua played a marginal year. His voice has no weight yet.

Rodgers and Wilson are different. They’ve won Super Bowls, are eternal Pro Bowl players. Rodgers is a three-time MVP in the league. Not only have they won a lot, but their franchises have also made billions (yes, with ab.)

Why wouldn’t Seattle consult Wilson on offensive issues? Does it buy 70-year-old Pete Carroll’s future over 32-year-old Wilson?

Green Bay looks even dumber. It doesn’t matter, Rodgers always sounds like the smartest guy on a Jeopardy show. Why not check with him before hiring a young, unproven coach in Matt LaFleur? Why not just call him out of respect before drafting a first-round quarterback in Jordan Love?

Watson, meanwhile, was saddled with the dumbest NFL team of late. It traded a top receiver in DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for nothing, traded the future to the Dolphins to take on Laremy Tunsil, and has an owner in Cal McNair who only oversees the mess.

Why would you devote your future to that? Because you paid a lot? The money will be there. The top 15 paid players in the league last year were quarterbacks (and nine starters were on rookie contracts, meaning they can’t get paid).

They make that money because the best make their team billions (yes, with ab.). These quarterbacks are finally bending their worth as NBA stars. Why entrust their careers to people they don’t trust? The clock is ticking on Rodgers, at 37, and Wilson, at 32.

This is not to say that quarterbacks are the end of a team’s success. Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh used to say eight organizations were a persistent contender every year. Forget the rest. Those eight were the ones with a good hiring manager, a good coach, and a great quarterback.

You need every part. Brady has won six Super Bowls in New England. Rodgers has one stake in Green Bay. Is Brady that much better than Rodgers? Or was organizing coach Bill Belichick so much better set up in New England than in Green Bay?

Still, the slow-moving NFL teams are discovering what professional basketball teams have done too late. They can work better with their top stars. Sometimes that doesn’t even matter. For the rest of the competition, the tantalizing issue is this: Who wouldn’t want Aaron Rodgers for four good years?