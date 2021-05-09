Lee, Collier County hockey players reach US Hockey champion game.

Don’t sleep on Florida hockey.

That’s the statement Florida Alliance, a AAA youth hockey program, made in the run-up to the 2021 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships title game, thanks in part to four players in Southwest Florida.

Michael Chambre from Fort Myers, Avry Shaw from Estero, Troy Maldonado from Naples and Connor Brown from Estero have played together since they were 7 years old and they all came through the Junior Everblades program.

Jim Brown, the father of Connors, has coached them through it all, including their recent run with Florida Alliance that ended Monday with a 6-3 championship game loss for Honeybaked, a Michigan team, at the tournament in Dallas.

The Florida Alliance upset a few higher-ranking teams on their way to the 15-Only title game for players born in 2005. The team had three consecutive championship shootout wins.

“We have a very close group of guys and an extremely hardworking team,” said Chambre, the team’s goalkeeper. “We played against the best teams in the country and took them to overtime and shootouts. I think that shows how badly we wanted to continue.”

Chambrewas second in the tournament’s goalkeeper statistics with 117 saves. Connor Brown finished in third place in both points (7) and goals (4).

The tournament’s results were reassuring to the players, but not necessarily surprising, said Jim Brown.

We weren’t overly shocked to be in the position we were, but a lot of other people were, he said.

Florida may not have been known as a hockey stronghold, but the players used that as motivation. The team has been nationally ranked in the top 10 for the past few years, but the recognition did not match the success of the program.

We’ve used that to our advantage, and that’s fine, Brown said. The guys really embraced it.

Chambre felt that people thought less of Florida Alliance compared to other teams that came to the tournament.

“I think we have conveyed our message that we can compete with any team,” he said.

The four Southwest Florida players have been teammates since they were “Squirts,” the 10-and-under tier of USA Hockey.

These kids are likely the only kids in their class to play hockey, Brown said.

Brown called Chambre one of the best goalkeepers of his age in the country. Maldonado is one of the team’s bigger defenders who plays a key offensive role in power plays.

Brown said his son was relied on to score important goals and win face-offs, while Shaw is a sturdy defender who is especially useful on penalties.

All of them were pivotal to the Florida Alliances tournament, but their dedication to the sport has been year-round.

These kids have stuck with it from when they started to date, Brown said. Anytime there is a chance to jump on the ice, they do it.

Maldonado, Shaw and Brown train at Matterhorn Fit in Bonita Springs, while Chambre has worked with Josh Robinson, an assistant goalkeeper coach with the Everblades.

Brown and his assistant coach Al Hargest hosted a conference call with former Tampa Bay Lightning coach Guy Boucher prior to the tournament. The conversation put us in the right direction, Brown said.

After qualifying for the national players, Brown and Hargest revamped the team’s playbook and the players worked constantly to learn and perfect the new games. Brown believes it will pay off and take teams by surprise during the tournament.

On the team’s tough road to the final, four games went into overtime and three required shootouts. It may have taken its toll against the final, Brown said.

Still, “the kids just played their hearts,” he said.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Florida Alliance has been inundated with supportive messages from the community, which speaks to the weight of the team’s performance.

Moving forward, Brown hopes to keep the core of the teams together and make progress.

And maybe a new story about hockey in Florida is starting to emerge.

The Florida Alliance, moving forward, has a definite name for itself, Brown said.

Follow News-Press Sports Reporter Dustin Levy on Twitter: @DustinBLevy. To learn more about sports in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.