Sports
Lee, Collier County hockey players reach US Hockey champion game.
Don’t sleep on Florida hockey.
That’s the statement Florida Alliance, a AAA youth hockey program, made in the run-up to the 2021 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships title game, thanks in part to four players in Southwest Florida.
Michael Chambre from Fort Myers, Avry Shaw from Estero, Troy Maldonado from Naples and Connor Brown from Estero have played together since they were 7 years old and they all came through the Junior Everblades program.
Jim Brown, the father of Connors, has coached them through it all, including their recent run with Florida Alliance that ended Monday with a 6-3 championship game loss for Honeybaked, a Michigan team, at the tournament in Dallas.
The Florida Alliance upset a few higher-ranking teams on their way to the 15-Only title game for players born in 2005. The team had three consecutive championship shootout wins.
“We have a very close group of guys and an extremely hardworking team,” said Chambre, the team’s goalkeeper. “We played against the best teams in the country and took them to overtime and shootouts. I think that shows how badly we wanted to continue.”
Chambrewas second in the tournament’s goalkeeper statistics with 117 saves. Connor Brown finished in third place in both points (7) and goals (4).
The tournament’s results were reassuring to the players, but not necessarily surprising, said Jim Brown.
We weren’t overly shocked to be in the position we were, but a lot of other people were, he said.
Florida may not have been known as a hockey stronghold, but the players used that as motivation. The team has been nationally ranked in the top 10 for the past few years, but the recognition did not match the success of the program.
We’ve used that to our advantage, and that’s fine, Brown said. The guys really embraced it.
Hertz Arena:Concerts are back with Ben Allen from The Voice, ‘new COVID-19 rules
More:Drawing Day: Estero soccer star, two swimmers and two runners commit to colleges
Chambre felt that people thought less of Florida Alliance compared to other teams that came to the tournament.
“I think we have conveyed our message that we can compete with any team,” he said.
The four Southwest Florida players have been teammates since they were “Squirts,” the 10-and-under tier of USA Hockey.
These kids are likely the only kids in their class to play hockey, Brown said.
Brown called Chambre one of the best goalkeepers of his age in the country. Maldonado is one of the team’s bigger defenders who plays a key offensive role in power plays.
Brown said his son was relied on to score important goals and win face-offs, while Shaw is a sturdy defender who is especially useful on penalties.
All of them were pivotal to the Florida Alliances tournament, but their dedication to the sport has been year-round.
These kids have stuck with it from when they started to date, Brown said. Anytime there is a chance to jump on the ice, they do it.
Maldonado, Shaw and Brown train at Matterhorn Fit in Bonita Springs, while Chambre has worked with Josh Robinson, an assistant goalkeeper coach with the Everblades.
Brown and his assistant coach Al Hargest hosted a conference call with former Tampa Bay Lightning coach Guy Boucher prior to the tournament. The conversation put us in the right direction, Brown said.
After qualifying for the national players, Brown and Hargest revamped the team’s playbook and the players worked constantly to learn and perfect the new games. Brown believes it will pay off and take teams by surprise during the tournament.
On the team’s tough road to the final, four games went into overtime and three required shootouts. It may have taken its toll against the final, Brown said.
Still, “the kids just played their hearts,” he said.
Despite the disappointment of the loss, Florida Alliance has been inundated with supportive messages from the community, which speaks to the weight of the team’s performance.
Moving forward, Brown hopes to keep the core of the teams together and make progress.
And maybe a new story about hockey in Florida is starting to emerge.
The Florida Alliance, moving forward, has a definite name for itself, Brown said.
Follow News-Press Sports Reporter Dustin Levy on Twitter: @DustinBLevy. To learn more about sports in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]