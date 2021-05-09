The Fate of David Quinn

After a seemingly endless week (and season of drama, for that matter), it’s time for everyone to take a breather.

The New York Rangers, from players to coaches to various organization workers, are spent physically and emotionally.

David Quinn’s reaction when I asked him if he felt exhausted and needed a rest after Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins in the regular season finale said it all.

“I ever do,” he said after leaning back in his chair and smiling.

Apart from something unforeseen, I have heard that we should not expect breaking news on Sunday. Instead, we can focus on doing something nice for the mothers in our life.

However, it is understandable if everyone is in the aftermath of it the abrupt shots from both team chairman John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton, headed by Chris Drury exalted to assume both roles. And of course there is one last shoe that has to fall.

The fate of the head coach.

Mum is the floor so far, and Drury declined to show his hand or offer Quinn a vote of confidence when asked at his introductory press conference on Thursday. But a decision should be made early this week.

In the battle for information after the news broke on Wednesday, one of the first questions I asked a few sources was, why would Davidson and Gorton be fired with only three games left?

I was told owner James Dolan wanted Drury in place to conduct exit interviews with players, coaches and staff, which he said would give the new man at the helm the best chance to gather information before making critical decisions about the future of the franchise. Dolan stressed that point in an interview with the New York Post, noting that whether Quinn will return next season is “all Chris’s call.”

“Listen, this is top sport,” said Quinn this week. “If you sign up for a job like this and I certainly understand when you join the NHL every day, anything can happen.”

It’s hard to believe that Dolan (and deputy governor / top adviser Glen Sather) have nothing to say, but when Drury gets the final call, there are two schools of thought.

The first is that Drury and Quinn have what the coach has considered “a great working relationship.” Drury was instrumental in poaching Quinn from Boston University ahead of the 2018/19 season and respects the 54-year-old’s hardworking approach, as well as the fact that he demands a well-rounded play from his players.

There’s no question that Drury has been a Quinn fan, but is that enough to convince him he’s the right man for the job as the Rangers switch from rebuild mode to win now mode?

The other way of thinking is that, given the turmoil in the front office and Dolan’s expressed displeasure with the team’s lack of steadfastness and “culture”, Drury concluded that it is also best to start fresh on the couch.

The cases for and against DQ

Assessment of Quinn’s tenure in New York presents a mixed bag.

The Rangers have had back-to-back winning seasons with an incredibly young roster, with Quinn’s three-year record at 96-87-25. Things seemed to be coming together for two pieces, most notably the second half of the 2019/20 season and a 25-game run this season from mid-March to April in which they went 16-6-3.

But while those hot streaks were impressive, the Rangers spent just as much time fighting inconsistency.

Quinn’s emphasis on improving the team’s defense (and hiring Jacques Martin as an assistant coach) led to encouraging results in 2021, with the Rangers finishing in the top half of the league with goals, shots and penalty-kill allowances efficiency after ranking near the bottom in those categories last season. But his pleas for more physicality, more aggression on the foredeck, reducing the risky passes and working to reach the “dirty areas” of the ice sometimes didn’t keep up.

Still, individually, most players have experienced positive growth in recent years.

Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich each had their best seasons under Quinn (as was Artemi Panarin, but he was already a star when he arrived), while a host of potential clients broke through the competition. High-quality forwards such as Alexis Lafrenire and Kaapo Kakko have yet to produce points at the pace they are capable of, but they have developed into better all-round players who can be trusted in all three zones. And a trio of young defenders have blossomed into Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller and Norris Trophy candidate Adam Fox.

While Quinn can point to those success stories in pleading his case, not to mention the swarm of setbacks his team faced this season and the fact that they played in the toughest division of the league, the main factor is that worked against him:

He has yet to prove that the Rangers can win big games on his watch.

Getting carried away by the Carolina Hurricanes during last summer’s play-in tournament may be written off as a small sample, but it certainly raised questions. The fact that it was followed by poor performances this season, most notably three late defeats to the Islanders, which outpaced the Rangers 13-1, didn’t help his case. Dolan was not happy with the way they were pushed around by teams Quinn calls “ hard to play against. ”

It’s fair to point out that the Rangers aren’t yet equipped to win games like that. Not only are they inexperienced, but they also don’t have the staff to match the NHL’s most physically imposing teams. That was a major reason for the resignation of Davidson and Gorton.

But is it possible those two are taking the blame while Quinn gets a pass? I’m skeptical, but maybe the fact of that six different Rangers willingly dropped the gloves against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday was seen as a sign that Quinn was rallying the troops despite criticism that the team was too “soft”.

Another part of the equation is identifying a replacement. If Drury decides to move on, he should have at least a few candidates in mind that would represent an upgrade.

Would he trust AHL Hartford coach Kris Knoblauch to succeed in his first NHL job under the weight of high expectations? Does he have a soft spot for one of the trash can coaches like Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant or Claude Julien? Can a brand new GM work with a great personality like John Tortorella? Or does he have a target that he can lure out of the box from the ranks of college, another NHL team, or somewhere else?

Trying to predict the future

It’s very possible that Drury has already made up his mind. He must at least have a gut feeling.

But with both he and Dolan stressing the importance of exit interviews, which begin Monday, it could take a day or two (or three) for decisions to be announced. Players and other members of the organization must be given the opportunity to express their views.

If Davidson and Gorton were still around, Quinn would almost certainly return. I’ve heard that for months. But now all bets are off.

My ever-so-light feeling is that Quinn coached his last game in New York, not because he deserves to be fired, but because it’s rare for a coach to stay on after management is impeached. (In fact, if you had asked me a few weeks ago who would leave the trio of JD, Gorton and Quinn first, I would have guessed Quinn.)

That may seem like a hasty move, but this has been a week of hasty movements.

If changing culture is Dolan’s goal, I expect Drury to go all the way.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers beat reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter @vzmercogliano.