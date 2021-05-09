Hardik Pandya may not be seen in Test cricket for a while, England tour snub makes it clear: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said Hardik Pandya’s rejection from the Test squad for England tour is a reflection that the all-rounder is not part of India’s testing plans for the foreseeable future. Chopra said teams would need a bowler like Hardik in the English and South African conditions, but the Mumbai Indians player’s fitness issues seem to have kept him out of the fray.

India announced a squad of 20 members for the final of the World Test Championship, which starts in Southampton on 18 June and the subsequent 5-Test series against England in August-September. India has chosen Shardul Thakur as the only pace bowling all-rounder for the tour with a whopping 4 spin bowling all-rounders on the side. India also chose 3 pacemakers in their 4-man standby group.

Hardik Pandya last played a test for India in England in 2018. The all-rounder has relapsed in the recent past due to multiple back injuries. He did not pitch for Mumbai Indians in the 2021 Indian Premier League and his inability to bowl long spells may have worked against his favor during the selection for the Indian Test Team.

“If there is one place where he should play Test Cricket, it is England or South Africa. These are the places where Hardik Pandya is needed the medium pacer,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s fine if he’s not there in the WTC final, but his name isn’t there, even for the five Tests against England, which makes it clear that Hardik Pandya may not be seen in Test cricket for a long time.

“Bowling is a problem. Even the captain said a while ago that we manage his workload. The next day Pandya said he cannot bowl. The statement is clear that he is not eligible for Test squad,” Chopra added.

Among the other notable omissions were Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prithvi Shaw. While Bhuvneshswar faces injury concerns, Prithvi is being overlooked despite his good form in white-ball cricket. Kuldeep, who recently played against England in Tests for India, has not been chosen, even in the 20-man squad that has a whopping 4 frontline spinners.