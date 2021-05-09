Three ACC men’s soccer teams will play in the NCAA quarter-finals on Monday





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The 2020 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship resumes on Monday with the quarter-finals at the WakeMed Soccer Park complex in Cary, North Carolina. Three ACC teams remain alive as they aim to close berths in the NCAA College Cup in Cary next weekend. The 2020 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship resumes on Monday with the quarter-finals at the WakeMed Soccer Park complex in Cary, North Carolina. Three ACC teams remain alive as they aim to close berths in the NCAA College Cup in Cary next weekend. Second-seed Pitt plays No. 7 seed Washington at 1:00 PM Monday, while Wake Forest battles No. 5 against North Carolina at 5:00 PM. The game between Wake Forest and North Carolina guarantees that the ACC has at least one team in the NCAA College Cup for the 19th time in the past 20 years. Results / upcoming schedule Sunday May 2 Virginia Tech 2, Oregon State 1 (OT) Bryan Park, Greensboro, NC No. 1 Clemson 2, American 1 Winston-Salem, NC North Carolina 1, Charlotte 1 (2OT; 4-1 PK) WakeMed Soccer Park Field No. 2, Cary, NC No. 2 Pitt 6, Monmouth 1 Bryan Park, Greensboro, NC No. 5 Wake Forest 3, Coastal Carolina 2 Winston-Salem, NC Thursday, May 6 – Round of 16 (Cary, NC) No. 2 Pitt 4, UCF 0 North Carolina 1, No. 4 Stanford 0 No. 5 Wake Forest 2, Kentucky 1 Marshall 1, No. 1 Clemson 1 (MU 7-6 PK) No. 6 Seton Hall 2, Virginia Tech 2 (SHU 7-6 HP) Monday May 10 – Quarter Finals (Cary, NC) No. 2 Pitt vs No. 7 Washington | 1 o’clock in the afternoon No. 5 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina | 5:00 pm Friday, May 14 NCAA College Cup Semifinals WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC Monday May 17 NCAA College Cup Championship WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC With mention of ACC Men’s Football Five ACC teams earned bids for the 2020 NCAA Division I Mens Soccer Championship and three advanced to the round of 16. Both numbers are the highest at any conference in this tournament. Since 2013, 24 ACC teams have progressed to the NCAA quarter-finals, comprising 37.5 percent of the teams in that period (64 teams in total). Pitt has a school record of 15 wins this season, making his first appearance in the NCAA quarters. Clemson earned the league’s automatic NCAA bid under the ACC Championship and claimed the top seed in the NCAA tournament. Pitt (2) and Wake Forest (5) also earned seeds. It is the eighth year in a row that the ACC has placed the most teams in the tournament. It is the 20th consecutive year that at least five league teams have earned bids. ACC teams have captured 17 NCAA men’s soccer titles, including seven of the last 15. The ACC streak of 17 consecutive years with at least one conference team in the NCAA Mens College Cup was broken in 2018. Six current ACC programs have won at least one national championship, most of all conferences. Ten different league schedules have made it to the College Cup (Pitt wants to be 11th). Fifty-seven ACC teams have ever made it to the College Cup. Virginia has won seven NCAA men’s football championships, third place of all time. Clemson and UNC hold two titles, while Duke, Notre Dame and Wake Forest have also won championships. ACC teams have five places in United Soccer Coaches’ latest national rankings: Clemson (1), Pitt (3), Wake Forest (4) and North Carolina (16). Pitt was No. 1 nationally for seven weeks. The Panthers achieved their first-ever national No. 1 rankings earlier this season. Prior to this season, Pitt’s highest position on October 9, 2000 was No. 7. Clemson took his 15th ACC Championship in November, including the fourth tournament title and the first since 2014. 25 ACC players were selected in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, including 12 in the first round. Both totals broke the ACC’s own records for a conference. The ACC had each of the top five choices. At the start of the season, six ACC coaches were among the top 35 in NCAA Division I in terms of active head coach win rate: UNC’s Carlos Somoano (2nd, .738), Virginia George Gelnovatch (ninth, .696), Wake Forest’s Bobby Muuss (16th, .669), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (26th, .633), Notre Dame’s Chad Riley (31st, .618) and NC State’s George Kiefer (32nd, .617).







