Dhoni Kohli Mother’s Day 2021 | Mother’s Day 2021 MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Team India side proudly wore their mother’s name on jerseys against New Zealand [VIRAL VIDEO]





When MS Dhoni and Co. proudly wore their mother’s name on Team India jerseys against New Zealand | Photo: Twitter / BCCI Essentials In a first, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli starrer Team India side wore their mothers’ names on ODI jerseys against New Zealand Team India was seen wearing special jerseys in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand Team India, led by MS Dhoni, had thrashed Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the 2016 ODI Team India’s two-time 50-over World Cup-winning squad is known for making history and dominating the men’s game in all formats. In 2016, the Men In Blue etched their name into the history books by coming up with an incredible gesture that just touched everyone’s heart. Thanks to all mothers for their efforts and sacrifices, the then Team India squad led by MS Dhoni was seen wearing special jerseys in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand at Dr.YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket from Visakhapatnam. Stadium. For the first time in the history of the sport, the Indian cricket team led by the legendary captain Dhoni was seen with their mothers’ names on the famous Team India jerseys. Team India was praised by the entire sports association for making the powerful and emotional statement during the series decision maker against New Zealand at the 2016 Vizag. On Mother’s Day, let’s relive the beautiful gesture of the Indian cricket team. Speaking of the match, the Dhoni-led squad from Team India looked to an impressive series win over the Black Caps in the 5th and final ODI match at Vizag. Indian opener Rohit Sharma hit first in the series decider, bringing the New Zealand bowler to the cleaners with his powerful knock. While Rohit’s opening partner Ajinkya Rahane took off for 39-ball 20, the Hitman continued his hitting attack, scoring 70 balls out of 65. Future captain Virat Kohli scored a crucial 65 and the batting maestro also enjoyed a game-changing run stand with skipper Dhoni scoring a gritty 41-run hit. Team India drove half a century off Rohit and Kohli and managed to set a challenging 270-run target for the Kane Williamson-led side. In response, the visitors were awarded 79 points when spinner Amit Mishra won a five-wicket match to help India take a massive 190-run victory.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos