How fast are soccer players? DK Metcalf is going to find out

You have undoubtedly seen the video from October last year. Arizona Cardinals’ corner-back Budda Baker intercepts a pass on the goal line and moves to the other end zone, nothing but green artificial grass in front of him. Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, more than 10 meters behind him, leaves after him.

Catches him on the 8-yard line.

The next day, after the NFL rejoiced over Metcalfs wheels, the USA Track and Field federation playfully tweeted that NFL players are welcome to test their speed against real speed in the Olympic Trials.

To which Metcalf replied: see you there.

Sunday is at the renovated Hilmer Lodge Stadium on campus at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, for the USATF Golden Games meeting (1:30 pm, NBC). Metcalf is scheduled to race the 100 meters against 17 others, including nine who have gone under 10 seconds and seven who have competed in Olympics or World Championships. The preliminary rounds are at 12:32 p.m., the final shortly after 2 p.m.

Metcalf was remarkably quiet, reportedly training in Arizona and declining media requests. The only acknowledgment of his intentions is an eight-second video clip posted to his Twitter account Monday showing someone, presumably him, walking a track and dropping a few racing spikes on the ground.

The boys’ hellish race has been on Sunday, how shall we say this? a little less subtle.

I’ve been waiting for footballers to line up for this day to see what the world-class speed is, said Michael Rodgers, a two-time national champion in the 100 meters with a personal best of 9.85 seconds. Football players have no idea.

They talk all that shit on Twitter. Shout out to DK to come out to even experience it. I don’t know what his opinion is on what his performance will really be. I’m curious how its so-called world-class ESPN speed matches the real world-class speed.

About two dozen Olympic sprinters have played in the NFL, most notably double gold medalist Bullet Bob Hayes with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s. And usually they go from track to grid, not the other way around.

But rarely does the Venn diagram, mano a mano, shoulder to shoulder, apples to apples, stopwatch and stopwatch overlaps. Rarely does the blur of blur appear.

The NFL calculated that Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.64 miles per hour last October while chasing Baker on Sunday Night Football. That seems fast until you realize that Usain Bolt, who set the world record of 9.58 seconds in 2009, was nearing 28mph.

The Sparkler: Metcalf rode spongy artificial turf, in helmets and pads, swaying through traffic, in Week 7 of a grueling NFL season. Bolt sprinted straight ahead on a urethane track, in shorts and racing spikes, on a balmy night, with a light tailwind, with starting blocks to propel him forward, with workouts calibrated just at this point throughout the season.

And Metcalf doesn’t run into the retired Bolt at Mt. SAC.

If he wants to run, he can come run, said Noah Lyles, the best American sprinter to enter the 200 on Sunday. Be prepared to get kicked in the butt. You run against athletes. You are a respectable man in your field, I understand that. Do you have speed and do you want to try it out? Cool, fine, I have no problem with that.

I hope you’ve been training for more than three months because you’re going to need to compete against real people who do nothing but run for their lives.

Adding to the storyline is that Metcalf has no recorded 100-meter time. That’s because he wasn’t on Ole Miss’s track team. He was at Oxford High in Mississippi but specialized in the jumps and hurdles, although he was part of a 4×100 meter relay team that broke the state record.

All we have is 4.33 seconds, Metcalf’s time in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, a record for players weighing at least 225 pounds (he had 228 on his 6-foot-4 frame with 1.9 percent body fat).

Now go to Bolts’ world record at the 2009 World Cup in Berlin, Germany. He went through 40 yards or 36,576 yards in 4.34 seconds?

Not so fast.

The NFL uses a combination of manual and electronic timing with the combine. There is no start gun like in a track match, but a hand timer pushes start when the player first moves from a fixed position. A laser stops the clock when it crosses the line.

Hand timing results in faster times due to the delay between hearing the gun or seeing movement and hitting the stopwatch. In high school and many other track federations, the conversion for a manually timed grade in the sprints is to round up to the nearest tenth of a second and add 0.24 seconds (so a 10.13 becomes the electronic equivalent of 10.44).

A study of the NFL’s hybrid system found that the error was more like 0.175 seconds.

The NFL experimented with a fully automatic timing system (FAT) on the 2012 combine, but never let go of the times, afraid, some club managers said privately, of the negative perception of the slow times. The competition quickly reverted to the hybrid system producing times as low as 4.22, Washington receiver John Ross’s 2017 record.

But Metcalf, Ross and the others at the combine can start whenever they want. Track sprinters have to respond to a gun, which usually takes them between 0.1 and 0.2 seconds because the electronic timing mechanism is already activated.

In Berlin, Bolts’ reaction time (registered by pads on the starting blocks) was 146 seconds. Subtract that and you get 4.19. Add the .175 to Metcalfs 40 time to account for the NFL’s hand-timed starts, and you get 4.51.

And that’s only for 40 meters. There are 69 to go in a 100-meter race, and most world-class sprinters have not yet reached top speed.

I went and looked at his 40-yard (dash) to the combine, and he tapped that line a little bit, Rodgers said of Metcalf. Just adding 60, 70 yards to the 40 yards he was running will be a bit difficult to deal with. And he has to do it twice, and that’s when he gets through the first round.

It’s like everyone is hypnotizing him: Oh, DK is going to do this. You have to get through both rounds, buddy. This is not the intention for all visitors to meet. This is an elite track and field competition. I hope the football fans understand that this is our job, this is what we do every day. I hope he comes to play.

The rest of the track world is equally skeptical.

Sprinters rightly feel disrespected, tweeted Michael Johnson, the former world record holder at 200 and 400 meters, this week. People don’t understand their talent.

With all due respect to (Metcalf) in the NFL, fellow Ole Miss alum and Olympic shot-putter Raven Saunders tweeted, but was about to be dusted off.

NBC announcer Ato Bolden, a four-time Olympic medalist from Trinidad and Tobago who has won the 100 at Mt. SAC, tweeted after the video of Metcalf chasing Baker went viral: 10.4 second NFL man down 10.6 second NFL man. Sports Media in the USA: OMG, this is the most stunning display of speed! DEFINITELY he should be at the Olympic Trials !!!

Speed ​​is relative, folks. Stop. Please.

The automatic qualifying standard for the coming months’ trials in Eugene, Oregon, is 10.05 seconds, something only eight Americans have done this year. A time of 10.20 takes you into account for the rest of the 32-man field; in 2016, 10.16 came in.

Rodgers put the over / under for Metcalf at 10.3, depending on wind speed and direction. Some say they would be impressed if he breaks 10.5.

Steve Magness, a Houston track coach and author of several top performance books, predicted 10.6 or 10.7, reasoning that hell would be closer to the best female sprinters in the world than qualifying for Olympic Trials (and) that’s not meant to be a minor .

The Mt. SAC is loaded with sub-10 sprinters. 36-year-old Rodgers, who will drive three lanes to Metcalfs in their preliminary round, has done it 46 times in his career. Isiah Young, a 2012 Olympian in the 200, has gone 9.92. Chris Belcher and Cravon Gillespie have gone 9.93. CJ Ujah, who was in charge of Britain’s victorious 4×100 relay team at the 2017 World Championships and was 0.01 second from reaching the 100 final at the 2016 Olympics, has gone 9.96. Kyree King clocked 9.97 at a rally in Florida last month.

I don’t know if DK has been practicing or what he has done, Rodgers said. He could very well go to the warm up area and see guys run and say, Aw, I’m not doing this. Until we arrive on Sunday and he’s warmed up and he’s in the blocks and they say (his) name, it’s not real yet.

He’s on the starting list, so he got the first thing down. Now all he has to do is queue up.