No. 12 Ladies Tennis falls 4-3 against Michigan in second round

Baton Rouge, La. The No. 12 LSU Women’s Tennis team’s season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament when the Tigers were defeated by the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon in a tight 4-3 game at the LSU Tennis Complex.

With the defeat, LSU closes a historic season for the program with a record of 15-6, as Michigan improves to 19-3 and moves up to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Selling points

“We competed to the end against one of today’s more historic women’s tennis programs in Michigan,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We couldn’t be more proud of our girls. They’ve done everything we asked of them throughout the year and put themselves in the position to win and that’s all we could ask of them.”

“The season they had was a historic one. We hit a lot of highs, set a few records, and as a whole had tremendous success. This group of young women upgraded the programs in words we can’t describe, and we just can.” I cannot thank them enough for all they have done for us. “

Doubles results

Sophomore Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt got the Tigers off to a great start in doubles in third place in doubles, where the duo quickly moved on from Bella Lorenzini and Andrea Cerdan to win with a score of 6-2.

The Wolverines leveled with a victory over No. 1, where Alyvia Jones and Jaedan Brown defeated senior Eden Richardson and sophomores Nina Geissler with a score of 6-3.

See you at number 2, seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley took the colon for LSU in a 6-4 game in which they averted an attack from Kari Miller and Chiara Lommer.

Singles results

No. 60-ranked Corley was the first to strike in the singles action after being the first to beat Cerdan in straight sets on the No. 3 singles. The first set was a back-and-forth match, with the two going to a tiebreaker to decide the winner. In the tiebreak, Corley fell only one point in a dominant 7-1 appearance. Using the momentum of her tiebreaker win, Corley dropped just one game en route to a 6-1 second set win to give LSU a 2-0 lead this afternoon.

Michigan pulled the score back to 2-1 after Lommer beat Carrington at number 2. The two contested an even first set, which required a tiebreaker to determine the winner. Lommer came out on top in the tiebreaker 7-3 and took the lead. In the second set, Lommer held off a late attack from Carrington and threw away a 6-4 victory.

The Tigers got the next run to make it 3-1 in the game after Cubitt defeated Brown in a three-set thriller. Cubitt made quick work of Brown in the first set, clearing her 6-0 before Brown responded with a strong 6-3 win in the second to force a third set to decide the field. In the third set, Cubitt recovered from a slow start to fall 5-3 from behind and take the set 7-5. With the win, Cubitt closes the 2020-21 season 8-4 and a perfect 2-0 in the NCAA tournament.

At No. 1, the Wolverines cut it to 3-2 this afternoon with a No. 56 Miller win over No. 53 Bridges. Bridges claimed the first set 6-3 before Miller leveled with a 6-3 win of its own in the second to force the third set. In the third set, Miller took an early lead and didn’t look back to a 6-3 win.

Michigan tied the score at 3-3 after Jones’ victory at number 5 over Richardson. Jones claimed a very close first set by a score of 6-4 to take an early lead. Richardson reacted in the second set with a controlling 6-3 victory and the court moved to a third set. In the third set, Jones dropped only one game and won 6-1 to bring the game to the final lane.

At number 6, Geissler and Lorenzini played a match of three sets that ended to perfection. Lorenzini claimed a very even first set with a score of 7-5 before Geissler hit back with a win of her own in the second, dropping just one game to win 6-1. In the third set, both players exchanged set wins between each other before Lorenzini was able to move forward and win 7-5 to send the Wolverines to the Sweet 16.

Next one

Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley will participate in the 2021 NCAA Singles Tournament after earning big bids, starting May 23 at the USTA Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Social center

# 20 Michigan 4, # 12 LSU 3

Singles competition

1. # 56 Kari Miller (MICH) defeats. # 53 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

2. Chiara Lommer (MICH) defeats. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 7-6, 6-4

3. # 60 Paris Corley (LSU) def. Andrea Cerdan (MICH) 7-6, 6-1

4. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Jaedan Brown (MICH) 6-0, 3-6, 7-5

5. Alyvia Jones (MICH) def. Eden Richardson (LSU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

6. Bella Lorenzini (MICH) beats. Nina Geissler (LSU) 7-5, 1-6, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Alyvia Jones / Jaedan Brown (MICH) defeats. Nina Geissler / Eden Richardson (LSU) 6-3

2. Taylor Bridges / Paris Corley (LSU) def. Kari Miller / Chiara Lommer (MICH) 6-4

3. Safiya Carrington / Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Bella Lorenzini / Andrea Cerdan (MICH) 6-2

Match Notes:

Michigan 19-3; National ranking # 20

LSU 15-6; National ranking # 12

Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (3,2,4,1,5,6)

Official: Richie Weaver