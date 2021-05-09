English Premier League: Liverpool are sinking Southampton to keep hopes of the top four alive







Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool celebrates scoring their second goal against Southampton.

Image Credit: Reuters

Liverpool kept hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League alive when Sadio Mané and Thiago Alcantara recorded a 2-0 victory against Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s side moved up to sixth above Tottenham thanks to Manes ‘header in the first half and Thiagos’ first goal for the club in the last moments at Anfield. Liverpool’s first win in four games in all competitions leaves them six points behind fourth place Leicester with a race in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League. It was only their second league win at Anfield in their last 11 games. They will travel to second-placed Manchester United on Thursday for a crucial clash in their attempt to overtake Leicester. After the failed title defense they won last season, Liverpool would like to save a difficult campaign with a top four place. To do that, they must win their last four games and hope that Leicester and fifth-seeded West Ham stumble in the final stretch. Southampton, 10 points above the relegation zone with four games to go, have now lost 13 of their 17 league games since beating Liverpool in January. The Saints have earned the fewest points and conceded the most goals in the Premier League in 2021. Liverpool was quick to smell blood against opponents in such bad form and Mohamed Salah was banned by Fraser Forster after Mané pierced the ball to the Egyptian in the box. Diogo Jotas’s sharp attack forced Forster to make another good save before Salah put the overworked goalkeeper to the test from the resulting corner. Georginio Wijnaldum piloted a sniffing header against the crossbar while Liverpool kept the pressure up. Southampton nearly took the lead against the turn of events when Che Adams met a low cross from Nathan Tellas with a close range shot that was well saved by Alisson Becker. But 46 seconds later, Liverpool’s dominant spell paid off when they took the lead in the 31st minute. Salah cut a cross to the far post and former Southampton forward Mane got behind the visitors’ defense to go home from close range. Remarkably, it was the first time the duo combined for a Premier League goal this season. Tella should have canceled Mane’s 14th goal of the season, but the unmarked winger headed directly to Alisson from Nathan Redmonds’ cross. Jotas’ blast was pushed away by Forster early in the second half, but Liverpool was not as cohesive after half time. Alisson sniffed out the Michael Obafemis attack and then reversed the Ibrahima Diallos missile from the edge of the area. Adams had a golden opportunity to equalize in the closing stages after Alisson gave him possession, but the attacker’s effort lacked the accuracy to beat the Brazilian. Thiago calmed Liverpool’s nerves in injury time as the former Bayern Munich midfielder jerked home from 18 yards. APP / P: sup / L: hum / R: hum P: 2: 24 / L: 8: 22 / R: 8: 50 LOGNO: 32 5/9/2021 8:50:22 AM version: 0

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos