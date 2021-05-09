NHL rally: Predators post the playoff berth

Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators secured a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Predators goalkeeper Juuse Saros made 21 saves and shutout the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams will close the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.

Kunin scored in the second and third periods for a 2-0 Predators lead. Mikael Granlund assisted with both goals.

Carolina’s goal came from Morgan Geekie less than 1 1/2 minutes after Kunin’s second goal, but Erik Haula sealed the result with an empty goal. Carolina goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves while facing a regulatory loss for the first time in his last nine appearances.

Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2

Toronto overcame a 2-0 deficit by scoring three consecutive goals in the second period to beat a visit to Montreal and take the North Division title.

The Maple Leafs won the last two games of the regular season between the teams to win the season series 7-2-1. Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the win.

Pierre Engvall, William Nylander and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs. Brett Kulak and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who got 23 saves from Jake Allen.

Oilers 4, Canucks 3

Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark for the season with one goal and three assists as he led host Edmonton to a win over Vancouver.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Jesse Puljujarvi also made the win. Draisaitl’s goals brought him over the 500-point plateau for his career. McDavid will be the first and probably only player in the league this season to reach 100 points, needing only 53 games to do so. He is the first player in 25 years to score 100 points in 53 games or fewer and ninth in league history.

JT Miller, Travis Boyd and Tyler Graovac scored for the Canucks, who must win their last seven games and let the Montreal Canadiens lose their last two games to make it to the playoffs. Goalkeeper Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots in defeat – his team’s seventh in eight games.

Avalanche 3, Kings 2

Devon Toews scored two goals and Colorado hosted Los Angeles for its fifth win in the last six games.

Cale Makar collected a goal and an assist for the second straight night in another Los Angeles win as second-place Avalanche pushed through in their late bid for a West Division title. They are four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights, who defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday.

Colorado will have a chance to make one final assault on the division title when it plays in Las Vegas on Monday.

Golden Knights 4, Blues 1

Reilly Smith scored the first hat-trick of his career to lead Vegas past St. Louis in Las Vegas.

Chandler Stephenson also scored a goal and Alex Pietrangelo added two assists for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves to expand his personal winning streak to eight games. Colton Parayko scored a goal and Ville Husso ended with 25 saves for St. Louis, which had a streak of eight game points.

The Golden Knights were four points ahead of second place Colorado in the battle for first place in the West Division. The two teams will meet for the last time in the regular season on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Coyotes 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

Phil Kessel scored the game-winning goal 2:30 in extra time to lift Arizona over host San Jose. The Sharks had forced overtime when Alexander Barabanov buried the tying run with 49 seconds remaining.

Christian Dvorak scored twice for the Coyotes, and Conor Garland and Jan Jenik each had one. Kessel and Christian Fischer each had two assists and Adin Hill made 44 saves.

Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier all found the back of the net for the Sharks. Alexei Melnichuk, who made his first NHL start, stopped 27 shots.

Penguins 1, Sabers 0

Jeff Carter scored and goalkeeper Maxime Lagace stopped all 29 shots he encountered to lead Pittsburgh past Buffalo when both teams ended the regular season.

Hours later, Pittsburgh took the East Division and the home ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs. The Penguins took first place after winning, and the Washington Capitals failed to record a regular win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Sabers not only finished last in the East, but also overall in the NHL. Buffalo rookie goalkeeper Michael Houser, who was pushed into the No. 1 role from a string of injuries, made 22 saves in his fourth career start.

Panthers 5, Lightning 1

Alex Wennberg scored three goals to lead Florida past Tampa Bay in Sunrise, Florida, and to a two point lead over the Lightning in the race for home ice advantage in their Stanley Cup playoffs first round series.

The two teams will close the regular season on Monday. Florida needs one point to conquer home ice; Tampa Bay needs a regulatory gain. Sam Bennett and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, each adding an assist. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots.

The teams collected 156 minutes of penalty time and nine penalties for misconduct. Luke Schenn scored for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy took the loss with 30 saves.

Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (OT)

Conor Sheary scored with 59.4 seconds left in extra time when Washington beat a visit to Philadelphia.

Lars Eller scored with 40 seconds left in the regulation to force overtime. At the game winner, Sheary took a quick pass from Nic Dowd and fired a shot that seeped between goalkeeper Alex Lyon’s pads.

The capitals exhausted by injuries came even more short in this match. TJ Oshie appeared to hurt his knee late in the second period and was ruled out with a lower body injury, leaving Washington only 10 forwards during the third period and overtime.

Rangers 5, Bruins 4

Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and Vitali Kravtsov scored in less than five minutes in a third period with four goals, and New York closed the season with a victory in Boston.

Zibanejad again scored late, K’Andre Miller also had a goal and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists when the Rangers broke a five-game loss streak. Keith Kinkaid had 28 saves before leaving with an injury during the third. Igor Shesterkin stopped seven shots ahead of New York the rest of the way.

Nick Ritchie, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins, whose six-game streak came to an end. Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Tuukka Rask stopped 18 shots.

Islanders 5, Devils 1

Brock Nelson scored twice in a 3:40 period in the second period when New York scored four unanswered goals while visiting New Jersey in the final game of the regular season at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY

Jordan Eberle scored late in the first period, and Nelson struck twice by hitting a few rebounds after New Jersey’s Andreas Johnsson tied the game in less than five minutes in second time. Former Devil Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal scored in 37 seconds early in the third inning when the Islanders stopped a three-game series loss.

The Islanders moved within two points of third place on Bruins. The Islanders visit Boston Monday-evening for their last game of the regular season, but the Bruins also visit the Capitals on Tuesday-evening.

Senators 4, Jets 2

Tim Stutzle posted his first hat-trick of his career to speed his visit to Ottawa to a win over Winnipeg and hand the Jets their sixth straight home defeat.

Connor Brown also scored and added two assists, Shane Pinto collected two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves for the senators. Ottawa, which has long been eliminated from the play-offs, is on an 8-1-1 point.

Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of nine games but remain in third place in the North Division. Goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots.

Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

Max Domi scored with 20.4 seconds of overtime and Columbus won the season finale after a visit to Detroit.

Domi scored from the lock on a feed from Oliver Bjorkstrand. Cam Atkinson, Bjorkstrand, Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus.

Jakub Vrana, Danny DeKeyser, Sam Gagner and Valtteri Filppula scored for Detroit.

Wild 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

Victor Rask scored with 2:14 left in the extra session to lift Minnesota past Anaheim in St. Paul, Minn.

Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored, and Cam Talbot made 19 saves for the Wild, who finished 7-1-0 against the Ducks this season. Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for his 13th multipoint game, adding to his franchise rookie records.

Rickard Rakell and Max Comtois each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks. Ryan Miller made 21 saves in the last game of his 18-year NHL career.

