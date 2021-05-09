



MS Dhoni MS Dhoni is one of the best captains to have sighted Indian cricket. Right after his first major achievement of winning the ICC T20I World Cup in 2007, MS Dhoni earned many accolades in the role of India’s skipper. The wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni is the only skipper to have won all three ICC titles: ICC T20I World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni retired in August 2020. MS Dhoni was often tagged as a cool captain due to his calm and pressure-free demeanor on the field. However, MS Dhoni was not only cool, but also popular for making bold decisions. There were many decisions MS Dhoni made during his tenure that surprised fans, but those decisions turned out to be fruitful in the end. Here we take a look at 5 decisions made by MS Dhoni that changed the fate of Indian cricket. 5 decisions by MS Dhoni that changed the fate of Indian cricket 1. Final hand over to Joginder Sharma in Final T20I World Championship 2007 Joginder Sharma (Image credit: Twitter) MS Dhoni first assumed captaincy responsibilities at the 2007 ICC T20I World Cup. In the final match against Pakistan, India had to defend 13 points from the last over. Pakistan had batsman Misbah-ul-Haq on the fold in form, but only had 1 wicket in hand. MS Dhoni made the bold decision to give the ball to Joginder Sharma in place of the veteran Harbhajan Singh. Sharma led off with a ball and was later hit for six. He came under pressure. At the next ball, however, Misbah was caught by Sreesanth with a short, fine leg. Dhon’s bold decision to use Joginder Sharma was successful. India won the match by 5 runs to become the winners of the first edition of the T20I World Cup. 2. Promote themselves at number 5 at the 2011 ODI World Cup Final MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in 2011 ODI World Cup final (Image Credit: Twitter) In the final of the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, India hunted 275 runner-up. Yuvraj Singh had hit number 5 in the tournament. However, when Virat Kohli was fired, MS Dhoni came to bat in fifth place in place of Yuvraj Singh. India needed 161 more points to win when Dhoni came to bat. Dhoni managed responsibility well, hitting 91 unbeaten runs to take India to victory by 6 wickets. He also managed a great partnership with Gautam Gambhir, which was very crucial to Indias’ victory. Story continues 3. Use Ishant Sharma for 18th over in 2013 Champions Trophy final Ishant Sharma (Image Credit: Twitter) The final of the 2013 India vs England Champions Trophy was a rain-hit match that was cut to 20 overs per team. India was the first to score 129-7. In the 2nd innings, MS Dhoni made a bold decision to hand over the 18th to Ishant Sharma. Ishant Sharma had been a bit expensive in the game. However, Dhonis’ decision came to fruition when Ishant Sharma fired Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan at the same stage. Their 64-run stand came to an end and India won the dominance in the match. In the end, India won the match by 5 runs. As a result, MS Dhoni became the only skipper to win all three ICC titles: T20I World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. 4. Promote Rohit Sharma as an opener Rohit Sharma (Image credit: Twitter) MS Dhoni changed Rohit Sharma’s career after promoting him as opener at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma made his international debut in 2007, but suffered in his early years in his career. He hit the middle position in his early years. MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to try to hit the opening spot. Rohit Sharma worked wonders after being promoted as opener in 2013. Sharma thereafter emerged as a top opener for India. He is the only hitter to have hit three double hundreds in ODIs. 5. Choosing Virat Kohli as the new skipper MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (Image Credit: Twitter) MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket in December 2014 during a Test series against Australia. He continued to lead the side of ODI and T20I. After retiring from Test cricket, he emphasized choosing Virat Kohli as the new skipper. In addition, he also helped Virat Kohli learn leadership skills in limited overs matches. Slowly and gradually, he also transferred the authority of T20Is and ODIs to Virat Kohli. This decision changed the fate of Indian cricket as Virat Kohli emerged in all three formats as a top skipper for India. The mail 5 decisions by MS Dhoni that changed the fate of Indian cricket first appeared on Cricket addict.

