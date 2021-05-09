Trade for Aaron Rodgers? Comment Split from fans of Washington Football Team





ASHBURN, Va. Should the Washington Football Team even attempt to engage in a bidding war with the Denver Broncos and others if and when Aaron Rodgers becomes available through a trade from the Green Bay Packers? Let’s start with this: it is still very unlikely that Green Bay would trade him at this point. But … We have a mixed opinion on the issue on this site. READ MORE: Rodgers wants out, should WFT want in? READ MORE: Sherman thinks A-Rod is a cool idea I think Washington would be crazy to trade possibly two starters, three or four high-quality draft picks and possibly more for a late 30s quarterback, an MVP award and all, even with his three-year contract. What About You – The Washington Football Fan Who Craved a Real Champion? Remember, not only do you have to pay Green Bay the required compensation along with Rodgers’ contract, but you should probably also give Rodgers an extension or a modified compensation structure (more guarantees) in the coming years. For how long? Nobody knows. How much? Again, no idea, but if you think the trade compensation is obscene, the dollars for a top-notch QB aren’t going to be cap-friendly either. Another element is this: Do Rodgers get along well with coaches Ron Rivera, Scott Turner and Ken Zampese? He has a history of being snappy and combative. Just because you have Rodgers doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed anything. Are your odds better? Yes. But a quarterback alone doesn’t just win a Super Bowl. Especially when you consider that about 12 or 13 of the Rodgers 21 playoff games weren’t what someone would consider ‘special’. Of course all those others were. With Rodgers as your quarterback, nothing is guaranteed. He’s been very good at some playoff games. Some? Ehh … you need and want a lot more. Washington also has to weigh this up: Would Rodgers rather be a championship QB or host of “Jeopardy”? These are just a few of the reactions that this idea is getting. It’s a polarizing concept; What are the costs and value of Aaron Rodgers? It keeps the stove burning in May and beyond … and we’ll do it for you.

