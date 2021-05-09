And that’s a lot all mine. Here’s an overview of today’s action. Bye!

Northamptonshire packaged victory against Sussex with an innings and 120 runs, with Tom Taylor becoming the bane of statisticians and sentimentalists everywhere for clean-bowling Jack Carson to finish the match.

Ben Sanderson and Gareth Berg had each taken five wickets in the first innings of Sussex and were close to repeating the feat in the second, with Sanderson leading five-four when Taylor intervened.

Stiaan van Zyl had been Sussex’s best hope and came unbeaten at 71 the day, but the South African added only one run. Delray Rawlins quickly secured his second duck of the race and the rest was a procession, with the visitors never recovering from a chaotic opening on Thursday when they were in a stage 25 to seven.

That was the only positive result in Group Three, with Knows sign at Yorkshire after another weather-stricken day when Gary Ballance was exhausted for 96, and Lancashire liven up their draw with Glamorgan with a dramatic and ultimately successful last wicket chase before a strike point.

After taking their first County Championship victory in 1,043 days this month, Nottinghamshire won for the second time in a week, inflicted Essex who had suffered only one loss in the past two summers, combined a second loss in three winless games, with one innings and 30 runs. This match was also effectively decided on day one, when Essex was thrown out for 99 and Notts galloped past that total. Nick Browne’s second half century of the match was ultimately irrelevant, the Essex opener adding just four runs to his total of 60 at night before being caught on Luke Fletcher.

For Notts, 22-year-old Lyndon James was a straight forward, but dropped the ball in the slips to claim his first five-fer on his seventh first-class performance, yet he did enough to suggest that numbers of four for 51 just happened got exactly as many runs as he had himself scored with the bat won’t be the best career for long. With Warwickshire and Worcestershire drawing at Edgbaston, Notts ended the week at the top of Group 1 and Essex second at the bottom.

The match between Somerset and Hampshire was one of only two that played a performance on Saturday, although not very much to see the other, also in group two Middlesex beaten by Gloucestershire within three days. Hampshire went into battle yesterday trailing 147 with six seconds wickets left, but managed, through a display of grueling, albeit laudable, determined hitters, to inject some thrill into what had seemed a one-sided game.

Joe Weatherley scored 44 of 209 balls, Lewis McManus added 19 of 78, and Felix Organ, who has a first-class century and two fifties to his credit, all scored as the opening batsman and is considerably smarter with the bat than the average. . 9, a 108 ball scored seven of the most admirable stubbornness.

Just when the Somersets bowlers seemed to run out of steam and ideas were running out, however, he dropped off an episode of Josh Davey at Craig Overton, who took a fine low catch on the second slip. Davey and Overton both ended the innings with five fers and Mohammad Abbas was unlikely to hold back the tide for long. The 31-year-old managed seven balls, long enough to enable Keith Barker to finish an excellent half-century and let his match score just a little further than Somersets. Set a target of two to win, Eddie Byrom scored the required runs on the first and only ball of their second innings.

Elsewhere in group two Surrey signed with Leicestershire, with Surreys Mark Stoneman scoring 119 before becoming the fifth and final batsman to fall to Chris Wright.