Henry To’o To’o doesn’t deserve any hatred from Vols fans





The biggest fear for many Tennessee football fans was realized early Saturday morning when Henry To’o To’o announced his dedication to the Alabama Crimson Tide. To’o To’o, who played under Jeremy Pruitt’s coaching staff for two years from 2019-2020, entered the transfer portal shortly after Pruitt was fired in January. Named Freshman All-American by 247 Sports in 2019, To’o To’o accounted for 148 total tackles, 1.5 sack and a pick during his two seasons in Knoxville. While his decision to join Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa is disappointing, it wasn’t a choice for anyone else. And while it may be hard to digest at this point, Tennessee football fans shouldn’t hate his dedication. For starters, it’s important to understand that high school soccer recruits are committed to coaches, not programs. Josh Heupel has expressed an interest in signing players to represent the Power T, but most athletes are focused on making it to the NFL. When Tennessee Football showed Pruitt the door, they knew a few of the players he recruited would also be leaving the program. And they did. Also keep in mind that if To’o To’o returned to Rocky Top, he would run into a very different coaching staff and roster. Not only that, but a coaching staff now focused on offense, not defense. Does that make sense for a player with two more seasons of NCAA eligibility? And ignore Tennessee football traditions or being “loyal” for reasons to stay. None of these points will help him play in the NFL. THANK YOU. This is not goodbye at all. Being full will always have a special place in my heart! And I mean it. My brothers and I gave us your everyday home sweet home for me! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/zXboJwdsf8 – 11 (@ HenryTootoo1) January 21, 2021 What shall Help the California native make it to the next level, pick up where he left off at his new school. Under Saban in Alabama, 29 players have been drafted in the past three seasons alone, three of which were linebackers. On the other hand, Tennessee football has called up just four players in the past three years. Only Darrell Taylor was a defensive player. The Crimson Tide, who competed with Pruitt and Brian Niedermeyer, was heavily involved in the recruitment of To’o To’o at De La Salle High School in Concord, California. Saban would have landed him the first time if the circumstances were different. This would hurt less if he chose to play for a PAC 12 program that the UT does not deal with once a season. But it would be ludicrous to think that adding To’o To’o will suddenly be the difference in the following third Saturday in October matchup. The hope is that the Heupel coaching staff will bring football back to Tennessee to compete with schools like Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs on the field. Until then, how can Vol Nation complain when players no longer learn from their original head coach and get the chance to play for a better team? Everyone should wish To’o To’o the best of luck in achieving his career goals on and off the football field. On the other hand, the Vols are no longer completely bare on the inside of the linebacker. Heupel recently received a commitment from the Texas Longhorns chief tackler in 2020, Juwan Mitchell. He will try to fill the void left by two of Rocky Top’s most beloved players, To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch.







