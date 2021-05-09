Ravens Rookie Daelin Hayes: ‘Baltimore has been my favorite team since I was a kid’





OWINGS MILLS, Md. Daelin Hayes spoke to Ravens coach John Harbaugh days before the draft and talked about their first meeting when he was a high school athlete in Michigan. Harbaugh left quite an impression on Hayes. “When I was in high school, we had the Five Star Challenge,” said Hayes. “The Five Star Challenge was clearly at M&T Bank Stadium. I remember Coach Harbaugh came to talk to us and just told a story about him and his brother when they were going to have these wrestling matches on their family vacations. they were like, ‘This is where we are.’ He was like … He compared that to when they played in the Super Bowl, and that was kind of that impasse. It wasn’t … Obviously, it’s not kids wrestling anymore, but that was like, “This is where we stand ‘moment between brothers. So I remember having that conversation, and it stayed with me, I don’t know why, for about five [or] six years. I’ve been a fan of Baltimore for so long. [There have] They were just really weird nuances that Baltimore has kind of popped into my life, and it’s kind of crazy to see how the circle has all come around today. So it is a great experience. “ Hayes grew up as a Ravens fan, so he was ecstatic when the team selected him in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He joins two other Notre Dame alumni – Ronnie Stanley and Miles Boykin – on the roster. “Baltimore has been my favorite team since I was a kid. That love, that genuine love that I’ve always had for the city of Baltimore, for that team when Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and those guys hit guys – that was really the example that I had when I started defending, that sincere love, the work ethic, a versatile player, [my] best ball is for. I go in, bust my ass, learn from the older guys and compete in the top level. In his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four defended passes and four forced fumbles. He was named team captain in 2020 and has been commended for all the work he does in the community. He was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year finalist in 2020. Now he has the opportunity to build his own legacy in Baltimore. “Watching Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, some of my favorite … Even Terrell Suggs, when I was a younger man, just watch that defense, just turn on Sunday Night Football and watch them play under the lights or play with them on Madden, it was a great experience, ”said Hayes.







