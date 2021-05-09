Braves signs reliever Shane Greene, according to report





While most expected the Braves bullpen to take a step back this year (it was always basically impossible to replicate what the 2020 squad did), it’s still shocking to see how tough things have been. Rather than being one of the best units in the league, where the Braves were last year, the Relief Corps was in the middle of the pack in 2021 and was significantly worse outside of the work AJ Minter and Will Smith have done. The team has tried to shake pieces and should soon get Chris Martin back from an injury, but there’s only so much Nate Jones can do level roster moves to move the needle. It seems the team has now set its sights on a familiar face. First, it’s worth mentioning that it was actually Talkin Jake from Jomboy who had a Greene / Braves reunion in the works, but that doesn’t alter the fact that negotiations between the two sides are now widely reported. That wouldn’t be the case if things weren’t nearly done. It will be interesting to see what terms Greene agrees to as it has been reported that he wanted a lot of money, but things change when a month of the season goes by and both the player is out of work AND the team has a real need. After posting a 4.01 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 24.2 innings with the Braves in 2019 after the team took him over on the transaction deadline, Greene posted a 2.60 ERA and 3.81 FIP with 21 strikeouts in 27.2 innings during the 2020 season before going free agency tested. . We will update this story as more details come out. ** UPDATE – 3:21 PM EST ** Jon Heyman reports that Greene to the Braves is a done deal ** UPDATE – 3:46 PM EST *** And now we know what the deal costs. $ 1.5 million prorated is pretty much a no-brainer. Braves agrees with free-agent reliever Shane Greene on one-year, $ 1.5 million contract, source says @BuienRadarNL. Deal is prorated; actual revenues will be between $ 1.1 million and $ 1.2 million. Greene will report to Triple A Gwinnett. Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 9, 2021







