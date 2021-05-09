



Outlook

May 09, 2021 2:16 PM

Cricketer Chetan Sakariya loses father to COVID-19

















Rajkot, May 9 (PTI) Young Saurashtra pacemaker Chetan Sakariya’s father Kanjibhai Sakariya died as a result of COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhavnagar on Sunday. He was 42 and fought the infection for the past few days. The Saurashtra Cricket Association condemned the demise, saying, “Everyone at the Saurashtra Cricket Association is deeply saddened by the sad demise of cricketer Chetan Sakariya’s father.” “… Saurashtra Cricket Association offers sincere condolences to Chetan and prays to the Almighty to give enough strength to everyone in his family to bear the loss and bring eternal peace to the deceased noble soul,” the cricket’s body said. in a brief statement. Chetan, 22, played for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this year, which was indefinitely suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the biobubble on May 4. A left arm pacer, Chetan has played 15 first-class matches for Saurashtra, picking 41 wickets. Rajasthan Royals also condemned his father’s death. “It pains us so much to confirm that Mr. Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his fight with COVID-19 earlier today. We are in touch with Chetan and will give him and his family all possible support in this difficult time,” the franchise tweeted. . PTI NRB PM PM Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

