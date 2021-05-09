Pistons vs. Bulls: watch online, live stream information, play time, TV channel

Who’s playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Current Records: Chicago 28-39; Detroit 20-48
What to know
The Detroit Pistons were on the wrong side of a one-sided rivalry with the Chicago Bulls and hope to take their first win since March 10, 2019. Detroit will get right back to it as they host Chicago at 8 p.m. ET on May 9 at Little Caesars Arena. While the odds are certainly not in favor of the Pistons, they will at least be on their home pitch in front of their own fans.
Detroit took a hard hit last Saturday when they fell 118-104 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Petty forward Jerami Grant (14 points), minor forward Saddiq Bey (14 points), minor forward Sekou Doumbouya (12 points) and center Mason Plumlee (12 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
Meanwhile, you can’t lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was exactly Chicago’s strategy against the Boston Celtics last Friday. The Bulls won their game against Boston with a convincing score of 121-99. The match-up was nearly completed at the end of the third, at which point Chicago had reached a 94-74 lead. Among those leading the attack ahead of them was point guard Coby White, who shot 7-for-12 from the outside of the arc, finishing with 25 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.
Chicago’s win took them to 28-39, while Detroit’s defeat dropped them to an irreparable 20-48. We’ll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverses their fortunes.
How to watch
- When:Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- True:Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Michigan
- TV:Bally Sports – Detroit
- Online streaming:fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- To follow:CBS Sports app
Opportunities
According to the latter, the Bulls are a big favorite of 8.5 points against the Pistons NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good sense of the line for this game, as the game opened with the Bulls as the favorite of 9.5 points.
Over / Under: -107
See NBA Choices for every single game, including this one, of SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get a choice now.
Series history
Detroit has won 12 of the last 22 games against Chicago.
- March 21, 2021 – Chicago 100 vs Detroit 86
- February 17, 2021 – Chicago 105 vs Detroit 102
- January 11, 2020 – Chicago 108 vs. Detroit 99
- December 21, 2019 – Chicago 119 vs. Detroit 107
- November 20, 2019 – Chicago 109 vs. Detroit 89
- November 1, 2019 – Chicago 112 vs Detroit 106
- March 10, 2019 – Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- March 8, 2019 – Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- November 30, 2018 – Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- October 20, 2018 – Detroit 118 vs Chicago 116
- April 11, 2018 – Detroit 119 vs Chicago 87
- March 24, 2018 – Detroit 117 vs Chicago 95
- March 9, 2018 – Detroit 99 vs Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 – Chicago 107 vs Detroit 105
- March 22, 2017 – Chicago 117 vs Detroit 95
- March 6, 2017 – Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- December 19, 2016 – Chicago 113 vs Detroit 82
- December 6, 2016 – Detroit 102 vs Chicago 91
- April 2, 2016 – Detroit 94 vs Chicago 90
- January 18, 2016 – Chicago 111 vs Detroit 101
- December 18, 2015 – Detroit 147 vs Chicago 144
- October 30, 2015 – Detroit 98 vs Chicago 94