Pistons vs. Bulls: watch online, live stream information, play time, TV channel

Who’s playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Current Records: Chicago 28-39; Detroit 20-48

What to know

The Detroit Pistons were on the wrong side of a one-sided rivalry with the Chicago Bulls and hope to take their first win since March 10, 2019. Detroit will get right back to it as they host Chicago at 8 p.m. ET on May 9 at Little Caesars Arena. While the odds are certainly not in favor of the Pistons, they will at least be on their home pitch in front of their own fans.

Detroit took a hard hit last Saturday when they fell 118-104 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Petty forward Jerami Grant (14 points), minor forward Saddiq Bey (14 points), minor forward Sekou Doumbouya (12 points) and center Mason Plumlee (12 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

Meanwhile, you can’t lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was exactly Chicago’s strategy against the Boston Celtics last Friday. The Bulls won their game against Boston with a convincing score of 121-99. The match-up was nearly completed at the end of the third, at which point Chicago had reached a 94-74 lead. Among those leading the attack ahead of them was point guard Coby White, who shot 7-for-12 from the outside of the arc, finishing with 25 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.

Chicago’s win took them to 28-39, while Detroit’s defeat dropped them to an irreparable 20-48. We’ll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverses their fortunes.

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET True: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports – Detroit

Bally Sports – Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

According to the latter, the Bulls are a big favorite of 8.5 points against the Pistons NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good sense of the line for this game, as the game opened with the Bulls as the favorite of 9.5 points.

Over / Under: -107

See NBA Choices for every single game, including this one, of SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get a choice now.

Series history

Detroit has won 12 of the last 22 games against Chicago.