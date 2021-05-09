Braves “in advanced conversations” with Shane Greene





The Braves agree on a contract with the free agent relieverShane Greene, confirms Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link). Talkin ‘Jake from Jomboy Media was the first to report the deal (via Twitter). It is a one-year contract worth $ 1.5 million, which will prorately end in the $ 1.1 million – $ 1.2 million range, given the amount of time in the season that has already passed, Ken Rosenthal reports. of the Athletic (via Twitter). He will start with Triple-A Gwinnett to get back into game form, according to Rosenthal. Greene returns to the team he spent the past year with. Atlanta acquired veteran rights from the Tigers on the July 31, 2019 trade deadline, and he spent the next few seasons in manager Brian Sntiker’s bullpen. Greene has logged 52 1/3 innings of 3.27 ERA / 3.87 FIP ball since the deal, profiling himself as one of the team’s more reliable relievers. The 32-year-old reached free agency late last season, but his market moved incredibly slowly. He was linked with the Twins before Minnesota signed onAlex Colom, but there were no other clubs specifically tied to Greene in recent months. That lack of reported interest was a bit confusing given that Greene has been something of a bullpen workhorse over the years. After going to relief in 2016, the former Yankee and Tiger exceeded 60 innings in every season through 2019. Last year’s shortened campaign clearly ended that streak, but Greene still appeared in 28 of 60 games from Atlanta. In general, Greene has combined that sustainability with quality production. He has achieved an ERA of 2.66 or lower in three of the past four years, with a 5.12 mark in 2018 as the exception. While he’s typically adept at keeping runs off the board, Greene hasn’t collected the gaudy strikeout totals of most high-end relievers. That was especially the case last season when he knocked out just 19.3% of opponents, far from the 24.1% league average for bullpen arms (and lower than the 23-25% range in which he landed the four seasons before.). Greene’s swinging strike rate of 7.5% and 4.51 SIERA in 2020 were also below average. That discrepancy between Greene’s strong bottom-line results and his drop in whiffs could help explain why it took him and a team until May to find a mutually pleasing term. Not particularly surprising that he returns to a place he is clearly familiar with and where he has had great success. The Braves’ bullpen hasn’t been particularly prolific in the season so far. Atlanta relievers currently sit 22nd in ERA (4.56), 19th in strikeout minus running speed (12.9 percentage points), and 21st in SIERA (4.09).AJ Minter,Will Smith andTyler Matzek each have thrown reasonably well, butJosh Tomlin,Grant Dayton,Jacob Webb andSean Newcomb are on their way to more difficult starts.Luke Jackson has a shiny 1.50 ERA but less inspiring peripherals. Even with Greene and re-signedChris Martin Returning from the injured list soon, it would come as no surprise to see Atlanta bolster the relief unit on the trade deadline. Despite a disappointing 16-17 start, the Braves remain in the middle of the National League East race. Even after taking Greene’s salary into account, Atlanta’s salary commitments are only $ 133 million, per baseball contracts from the cot. That’s about $ 25 million south of the point the Braves would spend last season (ahead of the prorated), so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Liberty Media’s ownership group gives GM Alex Anthopoulos and the company some leeway for further additions. to do in midseason.







