Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya’s father dies from COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals (RR) father, Chetan Sakariya’s father, passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday. “It pains us so much to confirm that Mr. Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his fight with Covid-19 earlier today. We are in touch with Chetan and will give him and his family all possible support in this difficult time,” tweeted RR. Left arm fast bowler Chetan Sakariya, who played his first Indian Premier League season in 2021, lost his brother in January this year.

Sakariya was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the time his brother died, but was not informed of the tragic news by his family until he returned home after the tournament.

Condolences poured out on social media with commentator Harsha Bhogle and former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer among the first to send their messages to Sakariya and his family.

Feel so much for the young Chetan Sakariya who played with the most heartwarming smile you will see. Wish him strength as he mourns his father’s death from this terrible Covid. Harsha Bhogle (bhogleharsha) May 9, 2021

My heart goes out to Chetan and his family. May God give them strength to deal with this loss. Stay strong @ Sakariya55 Wasim jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) May 9, 2021

Sakariya is another cricketer who lost a family member to COVID-19 after Indian female cricket player Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister and her mother to the virus.

Krishnamurthy lost her sister on Wednesday while her mother died last month.

Sakariya played seven games for RR this season, winning seven wickets at an economic rate of 8.22 runs per over.

IPL 2021 was postponed last week after several players and support staff from different teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Players from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, as well as staff from Chennai Super Kings tested positive for the virus.