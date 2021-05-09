Sports
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf places 15th, runs 10.36 in 100 million at 2021 USATF Golden Games | Bleacher Report
Rick Scuteri / Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf finished ninth in his 100m heat at Sunday’s USA Track and FieldGolden Games and Distance Open.
Cravon Gillespie set a time of 10.11 seconds for first place, while Metcalf crossed the finish line in 10.36, which was good enough for 15th place overall.
The 2020 Pro Bowler will arrive on May 3rd announced he took part in the event, which is a step in the qualification process for the Olympic team tests in June. Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho shared a short clip from a training session on Saturday:
Through NFL standards, the speed of Metcalf is exceptional.
His 4.33-second 40-yard dash was the fifth fastest at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and the best time since 2003 for a player who weighed 225 pounds or more maximum out at 22.64mph when he chased Budda Baker to avoid a pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals last year.
In Sunday’s race, however, Metcalf took on competitors who have honed their craft on the track for years. Unlike others who made the jump to the NFL, the 23-year-old didn’t even walk in college with Ole Miss.
“I think his biggest problem will be the start, ”said sprinter Mike Rodgers USA Today‘s Tom Schad leading up to the event. “Because in the 40-yard dashboard, you can start whenever you want. He’ll handle the start, the starting blocks, things like that. “
Renaldo Nehemiah was a competitive sprinter and spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The 62-year-old made the point to the Associated Press’ Pat Grahamthat those who ran against Metcalf took the opportunity.
“There is no sprinter in the world that makes this man think he can run with them,” said Nehemiah. ‘They will destroy him. It is a noble gesture, but an exercise in meaninglessness. Really. No offense to DK, I’m a fan of his. ‘
If Metcalf remains committed to a track and field career, he will have plenty of time to train ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. His more urgent concern will help the Seahawks defend their NFC West title during the 2021 NFL season.
